Kamran Akmal gives reality check to PCB amid controversy over its official absence in CT 2025 prize ceremony

Kamran Akmal believes Pakistan's absence from the Champions Trophy prize distribution ceremony reflects their poor performance.

ANI |Published: Mar 12, 2025, 8:44 PM IST

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal addressed the recent controversy surrounding the absence of a representative from host nation Pakistan during the prize distribution ceremony of the recently concluded Champions Trophy. According to him, Pakistan didn't have a representative because it didn't "deserve" to be there.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing protests from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to the absence of its representative from the host nation during the prize distribution ceremony after India won the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday.

PCB Chief Executive and the tournament's director, Sumair Ahmad Syed, was present at the venue in Dubai. Since PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was unwell and unavailable to attend the ceremony, Sumair represented the host nation. However, he was nowhere to be seen during the official ceremony.

Kamran commented on Pakistan's representative's absence during the ceremony. According to him, Pakistan didn't deserve to have its representative. He emphasized the need to improve the nation's cricket to regain its lost respect.

"The ICC showed us the mirror. The tournament's director (Sumair) was there. He was available, and why wasn't he in the ceremony? It is because we don't deserve to be there. We are not playing good cricket. Minow teams have shown us the mirror," Kamran said on his YouTube channel.

"No one discussed how Pakistan hosted the tournament. If we play such cricket, we will be treated like this. If you play for yourself, there will be no respect," Kamran added.

According to recent reports, the PCB has also demanded a formal explanation from the ICC regarding the justification of the entire situation.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB did not inform the ICC that Sumair would take Naqvi's place in the ceremony. However, the Pakistan board believes the onus was on the ICC to contact them and inquire about Naqvi's replacement.

IPL 2025: RR skipper Sanju Samson expresses his admiration for CSK stalwart MS Dhoni

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir arrives in Dehradun for Rishabh Pant sister's wedding (WATCH)

Can Salah still win Ballon d'Or after Liverpool's Champions League exit?

ICC ODI Rankings: Gill retains top spot, skipper Rohit moves to third after India's Champions Trophy triumph

Champions League round of 16: Will Kylian Mbappe be fit for Real Madrid's 2nd leg against Atletico Madrid?

We Asked Retail If The US Is Headed Toward A Recession — A Narrow Majority Thinks The Fears Are Overblown

Nvidia Stock Surges As BofA Calls It ‘Very Compelling’ Ahead of GTC – Retail’s Divided Amid Broader Market Volatility

Snowflake Stock Rises On AI Partnership Rumors With Google – Retail Remains Bearish

Pakistan train siege ends: Pak Army says 346 hostages freed from hijacked Jaffar Express, 28 soldiers killed

Stock to watch on March 13: 8 shares poised for big gains

'Bam Bam Bhole' Behind the Scenes: Rashmika Mandanna Drops Exclusive BTS Stills

TV Actress Aditi Sharma’s SECRET Marriage Drama: Cheating Allegations & ₹25 Lakh Demand!

Police Seeks Help Identifying Creepy 'Box Demon' | Asianet Newsable

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

Balochistan Train Hijack: BLA Releases CHILLING Video of Baloch Militants' Seize

