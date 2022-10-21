PSG's controversial star Kylian Mbappe inching closer to possible Premier League move?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Despite rubbishing reports of a departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January, rumours around Kylian Mbappe's future continue to hog the limelight. Speculation of a possible move to the Premier League has also increased amidst transfer reports.

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe continues to hog the limelight over a possible departure from the Ligue 1 champions in the January transfer window. Although the Frenchman has categorically claimed these reports are false and that he is happy with the Parisian side, speculation of an exit refuses to die down.

    Reigning European champions Real Madrid has been Mbappe's dream destination since childhood. However, Los Blancos are no longer contemplating bringing the 23-year-old star to Santiago Bernabeu after being snubbed earlier this year by the forward, who eventually signed a three-year contract extension with PSG.

    So, if there is one choice that Mbappe has, it is to move to a Premier League club. According to L'Equipe, the Frenchman's family gave the star their go-ahead to move to England. The report also claims that his uncle has indicated that the 'Premier League is the best destination for him'.

    However, the question that crops up is which team could sign Mbappe? The fact of the matter is that Premier League clubs have tremendous economic power, and although several teams can afford the France international in England's top flight, two sides that are being seen as potential destinations are Liverpool and Manchester City.

    Pep Guardiola's side signed Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and he has already made his mark for the Citizens in his debut season. So if Manchester City does land Mbappe, they would have two of the best players playing together. However, that seems a bit unlikely, especially knowing the PSG star's ego and wanting to be the team's star.

    On the other hand, Liverpool is the overwhelming favourite to land the Frenchman. Jurgen Klopp admires Mbappe, and the idea of moving to Anfield could excite the 23-year-old star. In the meantime, earlier reports suggested that Manchester United and Chelsea are also eyeing Mbappe. It will be interesting to see how things pan out during the January transfer window that opens up soon after the Qatar World Cup 2022.

