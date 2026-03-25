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Mbappe's Knee Injury Scandal Explodes: Wrong Leg Scanned, ChatGPT Care Claims Rock Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe’s knee injury sparks controversy after reports claim Real Madrid scanned the wrong leg, delaying diagnosis. Furious reaction, staff sackings, and fresh criticism rock the club.
A Knock That Didn’t Add Up
What began as a routine injury check has spiralled into a controversy that has left one of football’s biggest stars frustrated — and raised serious questions about medical protocols at one of the world’s biggest clubs.
Kylian Mbappe’s knee troubles trace back to Real Madrid’s 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo on December 7 in La Liga.
At the time, the issue didn’t seem alarming. Initial scans reportedly cleared him to continue playing. Trusting the diagnosis, the 27-year-old featured in three more matches before the winter break.
But something wasn’t right.
Despite being given the green light, Mbappe continued to feel discomfort — a nagging pain that refused to go away.
The Shocking Discovery
It was only later that Real Madrid’s medical team uncovered a stunning error: the scans had been reportedly conducted on the wrong knee.
The oversight meant Mbappe had been playing without an accurate understanding of his condition. A fresh scan on the correct knee eventually revealed a partial tear in the posterior ligament — an injury that could have worsened significantly with continued play.
The scale of the mistake is hard to overstate.
Second Opinion in Paris
Concerned by the lingering pain and uncertainty, Mbappe sought a second opinion in Paris — a move that ultimately led to the correct diagnosis.
French journalist Daniel Riolo did not mince words while describing the situation:
“It's clear there was a mistake if the player decided to travel to Paris. I would say it's because the diagnosis of Mbappe's knee was so catastrophic, and undoubtedly worse than catastrophic, because it was a very serious error,”
“And that's why they fired everyone, in addition to the string of injuries, but it was largely due to that.
“It could have been very serious [Mbappe's injury] because of a mistake. Because Mbappe spent time playing matches without knowing what was wrong. He could have torn his knee.
“He continued playing and saw that it still hurt, but he knew something was wrong. Let me tell you something: the mistake was enormous, and that is that they examined his other knee.
“Do you think I'm talking nonsense? That's what happened. You'll understand that if you're playing with an injury and you don't know it, you can seriously hurt yourself.”
Fallout Behind the Scenes
Reports suggest the fallout has been swift and severe. Members of Real Madrid’s medical staff have reportedly been dismissed following the incident, with the club scrambling to contain the damage — both medically and reputationally.
The controversy has also reopened broader concerns about player care and internal processes at elite clubs.
Adding fuel to the fire, former Real Madrid nutritionist Itziar Gonzalez launched a scathing attack on the club’s internal practices.
In a strongly worded Instagram post, she wrote:
“I've said it before, but it's very easy to humiliate me to protect these people who work here to be friends. The worst part is that they're still here,”
“Although I don't know what's worse: this, or the fact that they prescribe supplements based on free ChatGPT results.”
Reacting to Mbappe’s diagnosis, she added:
“Thank you, Kylian. I hope they recruit competent and educated people rather than ignorant, narcissistic, and well-connected individuals who only harm the guys.”
Mbappe: “My Knee Is Fine”
Despite the noise, Mbappe has struck a calm and confident tone.
Speaking at a promotional event in Paris, he dismissed concerns: “My knee is fine. It's getting better.”
“It's going quite well, and I know there's been a lot of speculation about it and some false things have been said.”
He also addressed the emotional toll of the injury layoff — the longest of his career at 54 days:
“There was a lot of frustration, anger and anxiety.”
Encouragingly for both club and country, Mbappe has already begun his return.
He made a brief appearance in a Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester City and followed it up with over 25 minutes in Real Madrid’s dramatic 3-2 derby win over Atletico Madrid.
This season, he remains in sensational form, scoring 38 goals in 34 appearances.
“There Was Never a Debate About the World Cup”
With France preparing for friendlies against Brazil and Colombia, Mbappe is firmly focused on the bigger picture.
“It is behind me,” he said of the injury.
“I put myself under a regime where I wanted to return gently but with a hunger to play.”
He also dismissed fears about missing the World Cup:
“No, that was never a topic of discussion.”
“At worst I could have had a partial rupture which would have ruled me out till April.”
“There was never a debate about the World Cup or the climax to the season with Real Madrid.”
But despite Mbappe's assurance, the misdiagnosis episode leaves lingering questions.
How does a club of Real Madrid’s stature make such a fundamental mistake? And more importantly — what could have happened if Mbappe hadn’t trusted his instincts?
For a player at the peak of his powers, the margin for error is razor-thin. This time, the damage appears contained. Next time, it might not be so forgiving.
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