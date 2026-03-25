What began as a routine injury check has spiralled into a controversy that has left one of football’s biggest stars frustrated — and raised serious questions about medical protocols at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Kylian Mbappe’s knee troubles trace back to Real Madrid’s 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo on December 7 in La Liga.

At the time, the issue didn’t seem alarming. Initial scans reportedly cleared him to continue playing. Trusting the diagnosis, the 27-year-old featured in three more matches before the winter break.

But something wasn’t right.

Despite being given the green light, Mbappe continued to feel discomfort — a nagging pain that refused to go away.