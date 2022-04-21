Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karim, Griezmann, Ferran: After Man City, now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 7:20 PM IST

    Spain's football league, La Liga, shared a picture of their three star players Karim Benzema, Griezmann, and Ferran Torres, and dubbed the trio their own KGF.

    football Karim Griezmann Ferran: After Man City now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga snt

    Image Credit: Instagram (L); Facebook (R)

    After Pushpa and RRR, another film from the Southern industry has captured the imagination of movie buffs. Actor Yash's blockbuster hit 'KGF Chapter 2' is winning hearts globally and has also wowed the football clubs and league. First, it was Manchester City, and now it is Spain's La Liga.

    football Karim Griezmann Ferran: After Man City now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga snt

    Image Credit: Facebook

    In a cheeky tribute to the Kannada film, La Liga shared a post featuring three iconic players, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Atletico Madrid's Griezmann, and Barcelona's Ferran Torres and their own 'KGF'.

    football Karim Griezmann Ferran: After Man City now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga snt

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The post, which has gone viral on Facebook, garnered applause from fans of the Spanish league. It comes a day after Premier League defending champions Manchester City dubbed the trio of Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan and Phil Foden as 'our very own KGF'.

    football Karim Griezmann Ferran: After Man City now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga snt

    Image Credit: Man City Instagram

    Man City's post caught the attention of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who has produced the film's Hindi version. Farhan applauded City's KGF tribute with a comment, "Brilliant."

    football Karim Griezmann Ferran: After Man City now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga snt

    Image Credit: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

    Farhan then shared it on his Instagram Stories with a caption, "When your team and film find each other". The actor-filmmaker has been a Manchester City fan.

    football Karim Griezmann Ferran: After Man City now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga snt

    Image Credit: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

    Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a sequel to the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the film follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash), who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC will go into the next game against Rajasthan Royals RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC will go into the next game against RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav

    Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Martin Broughton's bid snt

    Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Broughton's bid

    Will do my best for Ferrari, says Sainz amidst fan frenzy after contract extended until 2024 snt

    Will do my best for Ferrari, says Sainz amidst fan frenzy after contract extended until 2024

    football epl Chelsea supporters demand Christensen to be sent to Barcelona after Arsenal horror snt

    Chelsea supporters demand Christensen to be sent to Barcelona after Arsenal horror

    Crazy Wimbledon ban on Russian Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers snt

    'Crazy' Wimbledon ban on Russian, Belarusian players irks Djokovic and tennis lovers

    Recent Stories

    Indian special forces get first batch of upgraded AK-47 kits

    India's special forces get upgraded 'Made in India' AK-47 kits

    Have a receding hairline 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair gcw

    Have a receding hairline? 5 tips to naturally regrow your hair

    One world, one sport, one family: Ronaldo thanks Anfield for tribute after baby son's death snt

    'One world, one sport, one family': Ronaldo thanks Anfield for tribute after baby son's death

    India denies refusing to accept Japan SDF aircraft for Ukraine aid

    India denies refusing to accept Japan SDF aircraft for Ukraine aid

    Want to ditch white sugar Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can opt for gcw

    Want to ditch white sugar? Here are 5 healthy alternatives you can opt for

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon