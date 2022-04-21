Karim, Griezmann, Ferran: After Man City, now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga

Spain's football league, La Liga, shared a picture of their three star players Karim Benzema, Griezmann, and Ferran Torres, and dubbed the trio their own KGF.

Image Credit: Instagram (L); Facebook (R)

After Pushpa and RRR, another film from the Southern industry has captured the imagination of movie buffs. Actor Yash's blockbuster hit 'KGF Chapter 2' is winning hearts globally and has also wowed the football clubs and league. First, it was Manchester City, and now it is Spain's La Liga.

Image Credit: Facebook

In a cheeky tribute to the Kannada film, La Liga shared a post featuring three iconic players, Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, Atletico Madrid's Griezmann, and Barcelona's Ferran Torres and their own 'KGF'.

Image Credit: Instagram

The post, which has gone viral on Facebook, garnered applause from fans of the Spanish league. It comes a day after Premier League defending champions Manchester City dubbed the trio of Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan and Phil Foden as 'our very own KGF'.

Image Credit: Man City Instagram

Man City's post caught the attention of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who has produced the film's Hindi version. Farhan applauded City's KGF tribute with a comment, "Brilliant."

Image Credit: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

Farhan then shared it on his Instagram Stories with a caption, "When your team and film find each other". The actor-filmmaker has been a Manchester City fan.

Image Credit: Farhan Akhtar Instagram