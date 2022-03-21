Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It was my fault': Real Madrid's Ancelotti takes blame for El Clasico loss

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 3:43 PM IST

    A Karim Benzema-less Real Madrid crumbled to an emphatic 4-0 El Clasico defeat at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday.

    Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti took full responsibility for his side's crushing defeat at the hands of Barcelona on Sunday and apologised to fans for the humiliating El Clasico loss.

    Barcelona's January signee Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice, with Ronald Araujo and former Manchester City star Ferran Torres netting the other goals, while a Karim Benzema-less Real Madrid failed to open their tally.

    Though the loss for Real Madrid, who remain nine points clear at the top of the La Liga table and 12 points ahead of Barca in third, was not such a disaster, the humiliation faced in front of the home crowd can have a damaging effect for Ancelotti's reputation and future at Santiago Bernabéu.

    "The approach wasn't good," the Italian said following the crushing defeat. "Barca played better and deserved to win, but the defeat does not sink us. We have to look forward and have balance, think that we have a nine-point advantage," Ancelotti added.

    "We have not been recognisable, and everything has gone wrong. I have told the players that it was my fault. It's hard because it's a Clasico because losing against Barcelona hurts. You have to be calm and calm, recover the injured. We're sorry, but we don't have to make a drama," the Real Madrid boss stated.

    The league leaders now head into the international break and will take the field when they travel to Celta Vigo on April 2. Ancelotti is pleased that he has the time to regroup before Real Madrid take on Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals.

    "The break is good now because we can get players back. I don't think it's going to affect our mood. I've failed in my approach. It can happen once, twice. I'm not usually wrong," Ancelotti concluded.

