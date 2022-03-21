La Liga 2021-22: Xavi surprised as Barcelona hammers Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona hammered Real Madrid 4-0 during the El Clasico clash in 2021-22 La Liga on Sunday. However, Xavi has been left surprised by the outcome of the match.

Defending champion Real Madrid faced off against Barcelona in the highly-anticipated El Clasico clash of the La Liga 2021-22. Played at the Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid on Sunday, the hosts were humbled by the visitors 0-4. However, it has not affected Madrid’s positioning at the top and looks set to retain the title.

It all started after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the opener in the 29th, followed by Ronald Araujo at 38th, as Madrid led 2-0 at half-time. The second half saw Ferran Torres score the third in the 47t, while Aubameyang scored his brace in the 51st, which turned out to be the eventual winner. Meanwhile, Barcelona head coach Xavi was surprised by the match’s outcome.

“We were expecting a harder match. I am pleased because of what this win means for Barca. It can change the dynamic in the future. We looked to play behind Madrid’s midfield. We played with character and bravery. I asked the players not to lose silly balls because Madrid live for them,” Xavi said after the match.

“Today, we were 4-0 up, but you have to run, help the full-backs and press. Today, it was 4-0, but in another game, it could be 1-0 and losing the ball could cost you. A game of football is 90 minutes. I get furious when we lose the ball. You can lose the ball in the final third, but not in your half. It’s for that reason. If you drop the demands, you don’t get results. We could have played better in the game’s final phase,” added Xavi.

As a result of this win, Barcelona has climbed to third place in the La Liga standings for the season. Although it happens to be 12 points behind Madrid, having played a game less, it has been a significant recovery by the side, especially having gotten off to a horror start to the season. Notably, fans have applauded Xavi for turning things around at such short notice.