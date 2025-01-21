Is Carlo Ancelotti planning to leave Real Madrid? Italian gives BIG update on future

The speculation began after Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported, citing anonymous sources, that Ancelotti might be stepping away from his role at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed rumours suggesting he is set to leave the club at the end of the current season. Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League clash against RB Salzburg on Wednesday evening, the Italian tactician categorically denied the reports and reiterated his dedication to the club's future.

The speculation began after Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported, citing anonymous sources, that Ancelotti might be stepping away from his role at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, the 64-year-old, who is regarded as one of the most successful managers in the club’s history, was quick to laugh off the rumours.

“Hahaha. I want to be very clear: my departure date from this club will never be decided by me. I know perfectly well that it will come one day, but I will not be the one to decide. It could be tomorrow or in one or five years,” Ancelotti stated with confidence.

He went on to praise his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, expressing optimism about their shared vision for the club's future. “It’s great that Florentino will have four more years, and I have the goal of being there with him. We can say goodbye together,” he added, signaling his long-term ambitions for continued success with the Spanish giants.

Ancelotti's remarks bring relief to Real Madrid fans, who have grown accustomed to his steady leadership and winning mentality. Under his guidance, Los Blancos have continued their rich tradition of silverware, including last season’s Copa del Rey triumph. Real Madrid face RB Salzburg on Wednesday, aiming to maintain their strong start in Group A. Fans will hope Ancelotti’s hunger for success translates into more trophies for the club.

