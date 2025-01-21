Is Carlo Ancelotti planning to leave Real Madrid? Italian gives BIG update on future

The speculation began after Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported, citing anonymous sources, that Ancelotti might be stepping away from his role at the end of the 2023-24 season.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 8:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 8:55 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed rumours suggesting he is set to leave the club at the end of the current season. Speaking at a press conference ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League clash against RB Salzburg on Wednesday evening, the Italian tactician categorically denied the reports and reiterated his dedication to the club's future.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

The speculation began after Spanish radio station Onda Cero reported, citing anonymous sources, that Ancelotti might be stepping away from his role at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, the 64-year-old, who is regarded as one of the most successful managers in the club’s history, was quick to laugh off the rumours.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

“Hahaha. I want to be very clear: my departure date from this club will never be decided by me. I know perfectly well that it will come one day, but I will not be the one to decide. It could be tomorrow or in one or five years,” Ancelotti stated with confidence.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

He went on to praise his relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, expressing optimism about their shared vision for the club's future.

“It’s great that Florentino will have four more years, and I have the goal of being there with him. We can say goodbye together,” he added, signaling his long-term ambitions for continued success with the Spanish giants.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ancelotti's remarks bring relief to Real Madrid fans, who have grown accustomed to his steady leadership and winning mentality. Under his guidance, Los Blancos have continued their rich tradition of silverware, including last season’s Copa del Rey triumph. Real Madrid face RB Salzburg on Wednesday, aiming to maintain their strong start in Group A. Fans will hope Ancelotti’s hunger for success translates into more trophies for the club.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football Florentino Perez re-elected as Real Madrid President until 2029, fans express excitement snt

Florentino Perez re-elected as Real Madrid President until 2029, fans express excitement

Tennis Australian Open 2025: 10-time champion Novak Djokovic shines in quarterfinal triumph over Carlos Alcaraz hrd

Australian Open 2025: 10-time champion Djokovic outclasses Alcaraz in thrilling QF battle, storms into semis

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Toss-up between Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh; India's likely Playing XI here hrd

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Toss-up between Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh; India's likely Playing XI here

Sourav Ganguly hails Virat Kohli once-in-a-lifetime cricketer despite his lean patch in Test cricket

Sourav Ganguly hails Virat Kohli 'once-in-a-lifetime' cricketer despite his lean patch in Test cricket

BCCI directs 'NO Pakistan' on Team India's jersey for Champions Trophy 2025, PCB expresses outrage snt

BCCI directs 'NO Pakistan' on Team India's jersey for Champions Trophy 2025, PCB expresses outrage

Recent Stories

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Pitney Bowes Stock Rises On Acquisition Of Royal Alliances’ Presort Business: Retail’s Elated

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Tesla Remains Piper Sandler’s Top ‘Buy-and-Hold’ Idea, But Trump’s EV Threat Dents Stock And Retail Confidence

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

Viasat Stock Hits Over 2-Month High On $4.8B NASA Near-Space Contract: Retail Sentiment Skyrockets

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

TempusAI Stock Surges On AI-Enabled Healthcare App Launch, Pelosi Buy: Retail Mood Stays Buoyant

Israel top military leader Lt Gen Herzi Halevi resigns over October 7 Hamas attack failures snt

Israel top military leader Lt Gen Herzi Halevi resigns over October 7 Hamas attack failures

Recent Videos

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Saif Ali Khan Spotted with Bandages After Hospital Discharge, Greets Before Entering Home

Video Icon
Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Devbhumi Dwarka Islands Declared 100% Encroachment-Free, Harsh Sanghavi Shares Before-After Visuals

Video Icon
Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Watch Rescue of Moose from Frigid Waters of Lake Abanakee in New York | WATCH

Video Icon
World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

World Pulse | What Lies Ahead for Indians as Trump Revokes Birthright Citizenship?

Video Icon
Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Top 10 Viral Songs Taking Over Internet in India - Kurchi Madathapetti to Nain Matakka

Video Icon