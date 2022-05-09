Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Should Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Man United? David Beckham shares honest view

    First Published May 9, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

    Amid speculations that Ronaldo could consider leaving Man United this summer after a disappointing season, former midfielder David Beckham has voiced his views.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After a disappointing season, Manchester United are set to undergo major changes with new permanent manager Erik ten Hag expected to revamp the squad once he moves to Old Trafford in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's future with the Red Devils remains uncertain amid speculation the legendary striker could be on the move in the upcoming transfer window. However, former midfielder and United legend David Beckham hopes Ronaldo sticks around for at least another year.

    Also read: Sir Alex Ferguson wants Ronaldo to stay at Man United to protect his legacy?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United’s 4-0 hammering at Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend means they cannot finish higher than sixth in the Premier League this season, missing out on next year's Champions League qualification. However, Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford amid much fanfare last summer has been a standout this season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 37-year-old has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season and Beckham, who also wore United’s number seven jersey, hopes the Portuguese forward will stay on. “It’s important to him — we all know how much United means to him. He’s still doing what he does best. To be doing what he’s doing at his age is really incredible so hopefully, it continues for another year or two," Beckham told Sky Sports at the Miami Grand Prix.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Beckham, who won six Premier League titles at United, said fans had stuck by the side through some difficult times, with the Red Devils' last league title coming in the 2012-2013 season. “It’s been a tough end to the season. But it is the end of the season, I’m sure a lot of fans are thankful for that because it’s been a tough one — full of ups and downs," he said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    “The players have done what they can do best, and so has the manager. I turned up at the stadium a few months back and every seat was filled so the fans still believe, they support, they turn up for the team. It’s what United fans do. There are not many teams to have gone through what they’ve gone through in the last few years and still filling out their stadium. There will be changes," the former England skipper concluded.

