    'We're going to win trophies': Ronaldo backs Ten Hag in hint about Man United future

    First Published May 14, 2022, 1:08 PM IST

    Manchester United's disastrous season has overshadowed Ronaldo's individual brilliance as the striker netted 18 Premier League strikers - the third highest.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford was in doubt following Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League next season. However, the Portuguese superstar has implied that he could stay with the Red Devils next season as he sent a welcome message for incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo returned to United after 12 years last summer in one of the most exciting transfers, instilling hope among fans that the Red Devils could end their trophy drought with his arrival. But as it turned out, the club endured one of the most troubled seasons in its history, and even the 37-year-old talisman's impressive performance was not enough to prevent the team's fall from grace.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United's disastrous season has overshadowed Ronaldo's brilliance as the Portugal international netted 18 Premier League strikers - the third highest. The former Real Madrid icon cut a frustrated figure on several occasions, where the Ralf Rangnick-led side displayed a lacklustre character.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In addition, United's failure to qualify for next year's Champions League fuelled speculations that Ronaldo could consider an exit from Old Trafford. The Red Devils' interim manager has often praised the Portugal international for getting better with age but has insisted that the final decision on the 37-year-old's future rests with new manager Erik ten Hag.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Breaking his silence over the Dutchman's appointment, Ronaldo sent a welcome message for the outgoing Ajax boss and implied that he could stay at Old Trafford next season after stating that he is 'excited' to work with the Ten Hag. "What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. But we need to give him time," the Portuguese star said of the Dutchman on Manchester United's official website.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Things need to change in the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies," Ronaldo added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo has hit 24 goals in all competitions since re-joining United last summer and has a further year remaining on his contract. It remains to be seen how the 37-year-old forward fits into Ten Hag's plans.

