'Hunger for victory never fades...' Man United's Ronaldo after EPL Player of the Month honour

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was on Thursday named Player of the Month for April - making it two monthly awards this season.

Manchester United's legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo was named Player of the Month for April 2022 on Thursday, making it two monthly awards in the Premier League this season. The Portugal international bagged the recognition for a sixth time, now the most for any United player in the competition, overtaking the iconic Wayne Rooney's five. Also read: Garnacho the next Ronaldo? Man United starlet's 'Siuuu' show in FA Youth Cup win sparks debate

Ronaldo, who returned to United last summer after 12 years, has had an impressive season scoring 24 goals across all competitions. Although the Red Devils have had an unimpressive year, the 37-year-old's words after bagging the Player of the Month for April award are genuinely inspirational.

"My 2nd Premier League Player Of The Month Award, the 6th in my career. I'm as happy to win today as I was in my early days, the hunger for victory and achievements never fades away. Thanks to everyone that made this possible. 🙏🏽💪🏽," the G.O.A.T wrote on his Instagram.

The United striker was impressive throughout April, scoring five times in just four matches for the Red Devils, even though it was a tough time for Ralf Rangnick's side, who took just four points from five games.

Ronaldo also scored his 100th Premier League goal in a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, while he also registered his 50th club hat-trick in a 3-2 win over Norwich City. The Portuguese star notched his fifth goal of the month, equalising to earn a 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

However, the latest honour is even more impressive as he missed United's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool following the tragic death of his newborn baby son. Also read: Man United's Ronaldo and partner Georgina take first break after son's tragic death

