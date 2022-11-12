EPL 2022-23, Matchday 16 predictions: Top sides aim to finish on a high before Qatar World Cup break

EPL 2022-23: Matchday 16 is here, and the final one before the Qatar World Cup break starts next week. Meanwhile, the top sides would be in action this weekend and look to finish on a high before the winter break kicks in.

The English Premier League (EPL) will be conducting its Matchday 16 commitments this weekend, starting Saturday. At the same time, it would be the final matchday before the players go on the highly-awaited 2022 Qatar World Cup break, starting next November 20. While the title and top four race continue, the top sides will be in action this week and aim to finish on a high. Although no top games are scheduled, we present the preview and predictions of the matches involving the top clubs. Manchester City desperate to thrash Brentford

Defending champion and second-placed City will be hosting 11th-placed Brentford on Saturday. Although the former looks like the outright favourite to see this through, the latter tends to spring up with surprises. Thus, the Cityzens need to be somewhat careful, as a win could take them to the table-top, while a loss will not affect its positioning.

Prediction: City wins 3-0

Liverpool looks to hammer Southampton

Eighth-placed Liverpool is desperate to get its season back on track, as it hosts a relegation-threatened Southampton on Saturday. While the hosts look to draw inspiration from its last week's triumph over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and its stellar outing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), the element of unpredictability is something that they need to be wary of. A win could take The Reds to sixth, while a failure might lead to them falling to tenth.

Prediction: Liverpool wins 2-0

Can Tottenham make a mockery of Leeds United?

Tottenham has had a decent season and does not look to slowing down anytime soon. It is desperate to bounce back from the Liverpool flop last week and get back in the title race by hosting 12th-placed Leeds, which should be an easy ride for the former. A victory could take the Spurs to third place, while a loss would keep it at fourth.

Prediction: Tottenham wins 2-1

Chelsea faces tricky task against Newcastle United

Seventh-placed Chelsea is yet to play its best this season while Graham Potter struggles to make an impact. Meanwhile, it travels to face third-placed Newcastle on Saturday, which looks like a tricky challenge for the visitors. Nevertheless, The Blues would not leave any stone unturned, as a win could take it to fifth place, whereas a defeat could result in dropping to tenth.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Can Arsenal tame Wolverhampton Wanderers to continue dream run?

Table-topper Arsenal has had a dream start this season and is desperate to continue the same when it travels to face a relegation-threatened Wolverhampton on Sunday. Judging by the current form, the former looks like the firm favourite to see this through. However, a conquest consolidates its position at the top, while a failure could lead to its falling to second.

Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-0

