Qatar World Cup 2022: Why is Ten Hag unhappy with Garnacho's potential inclusion in Argentina squad?

FIFA World Cup 2022: Alejandro Garnacho has been included in the potential list of the Argentina squad in Qatar, with the final list to be announced soon. However, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is unhappy with his inclusion.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, which gets underway in Qatar from November 20. With just over a week to go before the action kicks off, the participating teams have begun to give shape to their squad by announcing their players. While former two-time champion Argentina is yet to reveal its final list of players heading to the Gulf, it had declared the potential list of players, including teen Alejandro Garnacho of English giants Manchester United. The 18-year-old is yet to earn his maiden Argentine national call-up, and making it to Qatar's final list would be a significant achievement.

However, United head coach Erik ten Hag is not exactly happy with Garnacho's early inclusion into the potential Argentine list and feels making it to the final squad will not be the "right step" for the teen. "It's difficult to say. I don't know all the available Argentina players, what is available for them from 26," the Dutchman reckoned after the Red Devils' 4-2 triumph over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup on Thursday night, reports FotMob.

FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

"It's a big step to go to a World Cup, where the best players come together. It's a big step. I don't know if that's the right step for him [Garnacho]. I think he has to keep his head clean, stay calm, work hard and develop. I think [he needs to] go from game to game," added ten Hag.

Garnacho was sensational in United's conquest against Villa, and ten Hag has warned him to keep working hard to keep up with the positive intent. "It was good that he came on and showed that performance and had that impact in the game, to be able to assist, make the dribbles and run behind. There are some things he has to improve. For instance, when we go long to go for the second balls," the Dutchman inferred, reports 90min.

ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - FANS OVERJOYED AFTER SADIO MANE NAMED IN SENEGAL'S SQUAD DESPITE INJURY SCARE

"He [Garnacho] still has things to learn, but we are quite happy with his development, and he can contribute to the team. It depends on his approach and his attitude. When he keeps working, yes, it is possible [for him to keep playing]. He wants to improve every day. He has to do the right things in his lifestyle. He has the capability," concluded ten Hag.