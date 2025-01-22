Cristiano Ronaldo achieves unmatched 100-goal milestone across multiple clubs, outshining Lionel Messi

 After scoring a brace against Al Khaleej in Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo added another layer to his already legendary status.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 1:24 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proven why he is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players in history, achieving an extraordinary milestone that even Lionel Messi has not reached in his career. The Portuguese superstar, currently playing for Al Nassr, has now contributed to over 100 goals (goals + assists) for every club he has played at for more than 70 games. This achievement stands in contrast to Messi, who only reached this remarkable mark at FC Barcelona.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo, 39, has defied age and expectations, continuing to thrive in his career. After scoring a brace against Al Khaleej, he added another layer to his already legendary status. The milestone of 100 goal involvements (goals + assists) in each of his major clubs includes Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, and Al Nassr. The only exception to this achievement is Sporting Lisbon, where he made his professional debut and recorded a modest 11 goal contributions in 31 appearances.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi’s career, primarily centered around FC Barcelona, has been equally impressive but has not matched Ronaldo’s consistency across various teams and leagues. Messi netted 672 goals and registered 303 assists for Barcelona, contributing to 975 goals. However, outside of Barcelona, his impact has been more subdued. At Paris Saint-Germain, Messi contributed to 67 goals in 75 appearances, and at Inter Miami, he has contributed 52 goals in 39 games, still working toward breaking the 100-goal contribution barrier for his second club.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

In addition to his club achievements, Ronaldo is on the verge of another historic milestone—reaching 1,000 official goals recognized by FIFA. The forward currently sits at 919 goals, just 81 shy of the unprecedented feat. This would place him in an elite category, further adding to his already impressive legacy.
 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo has also been vocal about the debate surrounding Brazilian legend Pele's goal tally. While Pele is officially credited with 767 goals by FIFA, the late soccer great's claims of 1,282 goals remain controversial due to the lack of verifiable footage. Ronaldo, known for his attention to detail, pointed out, “There is a difference: all the goals I scored have video. So, I can prove it. They are all on video.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

If I haven't done well, someone....: Suryakumar BREAKS silence on exclusion from India's CT 2025 squad hrd

'If I haven't done well, someone....': Suryakumar BREAKS silence on exclusion from India's CT 2025 squad

football Florentino Perez re-elected as Real Madrid President until 2029, fans express excitement snt

Florentino Perez re-elected as Real Madrid President until 2029, fans express excitement

Tennis Australian Open 2025: 10-time champion Novak Djokovic shines in quarterfinal triumph over Carlos Alcaraz hrd

Australian Open 2025: 10-time champion Djokovic outclasses Alcaraz in thrilling QF battle, storms into semis

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Toss-up between Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh; India's likely Playing XI here hrd

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Toss-up between Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh; India's likely Playing XI here

Sourav Ganguly hails Virat Kohli once-in-a-lifetime cricketer despite his lean patch in Test cricket

Sourav Ganguly hails Virat Kohli 'once-in-a-lifetime' cricketer despite his lean patch in Test cricket

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more vkp

Bengaluru: Congress leader allegedly collects Rs 3.45 lakh on Rs 45,000 loan, harasses borrower for more

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon shk

Top Hezbollah leader Sheikh Muhammad Ali Hamadi shot dead inside his home in Lebanon

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy NTI

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Gap Stock Soars After Argus Upgrade On Brand’s Revival: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Sangeeta Bijlani Skincare Diet and Fitness Secrets for Ageless Beauty RBA

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani's ageless beauty secrets

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon
Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Trump Threatens 100% Tariffs on BRICS Nations If They Try to Replace Dollar | WATCH

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Caught on Cam: Lilac Fire Erupts in San Diego County, Residents Evacuated

Video Icon
'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

'Have Mercy on Who are Scared Now': Bishop Asks Trump to Protect LGBTQ+ Community, Migrants

Video Icon