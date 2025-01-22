Cristiano Ronaldo achieves unmatched 100-goal milestone across multiple clubs, outshining Lionel Messi

After scoring a brace against Al Khaleej in Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo added another layer to his already legendary status.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again proven why he is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players in history, achieving an extraordinary milestone that even Lionel Messi has not reached in his career. The Portuguese superstar, currently playing for Al Nassr, has now contributed to over 100 goals (goals + assists) for every club he has played at for more than 70 games. This achievement stands in contrast to Messi, who only reached this remarkable mark at FC Barcelona.

Ronaldo, 39, has defied age and expectations, continuing to thrive in his career. After scoring a brace against Al Khaleej, he added another layer to his already legendary status. The milestone of 100 goal involvements (goals + assists) in each of his major clubs includes Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, and Al Nassr. The only exception to this achievement is Sporting Lisbon, where he made his professional debut and recorded a modest 11 goal contributions in 31 appearances.

Messi’s career, primarily centered around FC Barcelona, has been equally impressive but has not matched Ronaldo’s consistency across various teams and leagues. Messi netted 672 goals and registered 303 assists for Barcelona, contributing to 975 goals. However, outside of Barcelona, his impact has been more subdued. At Paris Saint-Germain, Messi contributed to 67 goals in 75 appearances, and at Inter Miami, he has contributed 52 goals in 39 games, still working toward breaking the 100-goal contribution barrier for his second club.

In addition to his club achievements, Ronaldo is on the verge of another historic milestone—reaching 1,000 official goals recognized by FIFA. The forward currently sits at 919 goals, just 81 shy of the unprecedented feat. This would place him in an elite category, further adding to his already impressive legacy.



Ronaldo has also been vocal about the debate surrounding Brazilian legend Pele's goal tally. While Pele is officially credited with 767 goals by FIFA, the late soccer great's claims of 1,282 goals remain controversial due to the lack of verifiable footage. Ronaldo, known for his attention to detail, pointed out, “There is a difference: all the goals I scored have video. So, I can prove it. They are all on video.”

