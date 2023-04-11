Champions League: Man City's Haaland shows off new hairstyle ahead of Bayern Munich showdown - PHOTOS

Sensational Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has significantly transformed his hairstyle ahead of Tuesday night's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ahead of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich, sensational striker Erling Haaland has undergone a hairstyle transformation, leaving fans in absolute awe of the Norwegian's new look. The first leg of City's clash against the German giants will take place at the Etihad Stadium as both teams attempt to gain an advantage heading into the second leg at the Allianz Arena the following week. Also read: Haaland 'bicycles' his way to historic Man City record; Guardiola compares him to Messi and Ronaldo

Erling Haaland, a master of finding the back of the net, will undoubtedly be geared up for the game on Tuesday night. On Saturday, he added two more goals to his incredible total against Southampton in the Premier League. After Arsenal was held to a thrilling 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Anfield, those efforts left Manchester City in charge of their fate in the race for a third consecutive Premier League title.

The Norwegian international tied Mohamed Salah and Ruud van Nistelrooy for the most goals scored in a single season for a Premier League team in all competitions, with two goals upon his return from injury. His total now stands at 44. Haaland is set to maintain his record with maybe 16 games remaining this season.

Speaking about Haaland's brace after his Southampton brace, Man City boss Pep Guardiola compared the 22-year-old to Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, stating that the striker is on their level. "We have lived two incredible decades with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but he is on that level," he told BBC Sport via talkSPORT. "The second goal was amazing. It is not easy to pick the ball up in the sky and put it on the grass." Also read: Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's frustrating draw to Arsenal; Arteta gives special message to Gunners

With his success with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, Haaland should be all too familiar with the fantastic centre-forward, sporting a stylish new appearance for the match. The Norwegian international displayed a spotless pair of plaits during the penultimate training session before the game against Thomas Tuchel's team on Tuesday night at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland shared a photo of his new hairstyle on Instagram with a caption that read: "Champions League ᥱ᥎ᥱ! 🔜 🔵 #mancity #UCL." Fans of the former Borussia Dortmund striker went gaga over his new look and requested him to sport the same for the Bayern Munich clash. "Erling machine Haaland is ready," said one fan, while another added, "Who did you make his hairstyle? It is so pretty and suits well to Erling! I will follow his hairstyle today."

