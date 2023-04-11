Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga: Barcelona boss Xavi unhappy with Girona stalemate; says 1 point at Camp Nou not enough

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    La Liga: Barcelona remains ahead in the title race but had to settle for a harsh goalless draw to Girona at Camp Nou on Monday. Meanwhile, club boss Xavi grieved the missed chances from his boys and warned that a point at home is not justified.

    Spanish giants Barcelona remains in the La Liga 2022-23 title race, 13 points ahead of second-placed defending champion Real Madrid. However, its performance came under the scanner on Monday, as it settled for a goalless draw against 11th-placed Girona at Camp Nou. While a triumph would have taken the hosts 15 points clear at the top, head coach Xavi acknowledged that his side remains commanding for the title.

    However, Xavi was not pleased with the Catalans squandering a couple of points in this tie and debated that managing only a point in home fixtures is always a disadvantage. Nevertheless, he was all praise for the effort put in by his boys. "We can't be positive with a point at home, but we are 13 points clear of second with ten games to go," he told DAZN after the stalemate.

    "We are in a perfect situation. We tried, played a correct game, and had many chances to score and win the game against an excellent team. We just missed getting the first goal. I think we deserved to win," added Xavi. While the Balugrana remains unbeaten in 14 home ties this season, it is a feat that only German giants Union Berlin and Bayern Munich have managed in the top five European leagues this season.

