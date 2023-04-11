La Liga: Barcelona boss Xavi unhappy with Girona stalemate; says 1 point at Camp Nou not enough

La Liga: Barcelona remains ahead in the title race but had to settle for a harsh goalless draw to Girona at Camp Nou on Monday. Meanwhile, club boss Xavi grieved the missed chances from his boys and warned that a point at home is not justified.

Image credit: Getty

Spanish giants Barcelona remains in the La Liga 2022-23 title race, 13 points ahead of second-placed defending champion Real Madrid. However, its performance came under the scanner on Monday, as it settled for a goalless draw against 11th-placed Girona at Camp Nou. While a triumph would have taken the hosts 15 points clear at the top, head coach Xavi acknowledged that his side remains commanding for the title.

However, Xavi was not pleased with the Catalans squandering a couple of points in this tie and debated that managing only a point in home fixtures is always a disadvantage. Nevertheless, he was all praise for the effort put in by his boys. "We can't be positive with a point at home, but we are 13 points clear of second with ten games to go," he told DAZN after the stalemate.

ALSO READ: Hatzidakis' elbow row - PGMOL suspends assistant referee; ex-EPL referees, Liverpool boss Klopp open up