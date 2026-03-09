Declan Rice has told Arsenal to ignore outside criticism of their playing style and concentrate on securing victories as the club chases four trophies.

Arsenal reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Mansfield Town, continuing a campaign in which Mikel Arteta’s side remain in contention for four major trophies. Despite their strong position, the team has faced scrutiny over their reliance on set-pieces and accusations of time-wasting, most recently voiced by Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler and midfielder Pascal Gross.

Rice’s Response To Criticism

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rice said that outside “noise” is inevitable when representing a club of Arsenal’s stature. “Since I’ve been at Arsenal there is noise every week. That’s what comes with playing for Arsenal,” he explained. “People are going to or not like parts of your game. Just focus on ourselves. The main thing is winning.”

Rice stressed that results must take precedence over aesthetics, particularly at this stage of the season. His comments underline the squad’s determination to prioritize silverware over stylistic debates.

Arsenal’s Current Position

Arteta’s side are seven points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League, though City have a game in hand. With momentum in domestic and European competitions, Arsenal’s focus remains firmly on converting their performances into trophies, regardless of outside perceptions.