Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi's resurgence: How Juventus boss Allegri views PSG star's return to form World Cup year

    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    Legendary forward Lionel Messi, who struggled to make a mark in his first season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is experiencing his best form with the Ligue 1 champions as he notches up his goal-scoring and play-making potential. Here's how Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri views the Argentinian icon's resurgence in a World Cup year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clinched the Ligue 1 title last season, legendary forward Lionel Messi's lacklustre show for the French giants in his first season left fans disappointed and worried. However, the 35-year-old icon has turned the tables around this campaign, having scored 11 goals across competitions. The Argentinian superstar's return to form and resurgence as a goal-scoring machine for the Parisian club will leave any opposition fretting. Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has shared his view on the seven-time Ballon d'Or's current season with the French giants and what it means in a FIFA World Cup year.

    Also read: Barcelona legend Iniesta calls Messi 'No. 1' player; believes PSG star key to winning titles

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi has been experiencing his best form with PSG, having been involved in both the goal-scoring and play-making side of the Ligue 1 champions' attack over the last few weeks. And ahead of their Champions League group stage clash against Juventus, PSG boss Christophe Galtier and the fans would hope for the iconic forward to continue with his sublime display of skills and temperament.

    Also read: Desperate Barcelona want Lionel Messi back in January; will PSG let go of their in-form star?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Messi has always been among the best players in the world," Juventus manager Allegri told reporters on Tuesday ahead of their clash against PSG at Allianz Stadium. "It's normal that not every season can go well. I think it's an important year for him, for PSG and with the World Cup. He's 35 years old, so these are the last seasons of his career."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi's contract with PSG ends in June 2023, and it will be interesting to see what the Argentina captain's next move would be amidst rumours of interest from his former club Barcelona and Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami. For now, however, the 35-year-old icon's focus remains on the Qatar World Cup 2022 and will hope to lift the coveted trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career.

    Also read: Inter Miami vs Barcelona for Lionel Messi: Will the Beckham-owned MLS club win race to sign PSG star?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football champions league marseille vs tottenham hotspur fans heartbroken after Son Heung min suffers head injury snt

    Fans heartbroken after Tottenham star Son Heung-min suffers head injury during Champions League clash

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Titans vs Knights game produces 501 runs, watch Dewald Brevis shatters world record, netizens go crazy-ayh

    CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Titans vs Knights game produces 501 runs, Brevis shatters world record

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh preview: Can Indian batters get their act right against the Bangladeshis?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Can Indian batters get their act right against the Bangladeshis?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England vs New Zealand: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race

    Recent Stories

    New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022 AJR

    New India focusing on bold reforms and big infrastructure: PM Modi at Invest Karnataka 2022

    iPhone 15 Pro Max may get periscope camera likely to ditch 8P lens Report gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max may get periscope camera, likely to ditch 8P lens: Report

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about

    football champions league marseille vs tottenham hotspur fans heartbroken after Son Heung min suffers head injury snt

    Fans heartbroken after Tottenham star Son Heung-min suffers head injury during Champions League clash

    Abu Dhabi T10: Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators-ayh

    Abu Dhabi T10: Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon