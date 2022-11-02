Messi's resurgence: How Juventus boss Allegri views PSG star's return to form World Cup year

Legendary forward Lionel Messi, who struggled to make a mark in his first season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is experiencing his best form with the Ligue 1 champions as he notches up his goal-scoring and play-making potential. Here's how Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri views the Argentinian icon's resurgence in a World Cup year.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) clinched the Ligue 1 title last season, legendary forward Lionel Messi's lacklustre show for the French giants in his first season left fans disappointed and worried. However, the 35-year-old icon has turned the tables around this campaign, having scored 11 goals across competitions. The Argentinian superstar's return to form and resurgence as a goal-scoring machine for the Parisian club will leave any opposition fretting. Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has shared his view on the seven-time Ballon d'Or's current season with the French giants and what it means in a FIFA World Cup year. Also read: Barcelona legend Iniesta calls Messi 'No. 1' player; believes PSG star key to winning titles

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi has been experiencing his best form with PSG, having been involved in both the goal-scoring and play-making side of the Ligue 1 champions' attack over the last few weeks. And ahead of their Champions League group stage clash against Juventus, PSG boss Christophe Galtier and the fans would hope for the iconic forward to continue with his sublime display of skills and temperament. Also read: Desperate Barcelona want Lionel Messi back in January; will PSG let go of their in-form star?

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Messi has always been among the best players in the world," Juventus manager Allegri told reporters on Tuesday ahead of their clash against PSG at Allianz Stadium. "It's normal that not every season can go well. I think it's an important year for him, for PSG and with the World Cup. He's 35 years old, so these are the last seasons of his career."

Image Credit: Getty Images