Lionel Messi's contract with Inter Miami is set to expire at the end of 2025, leaving his future uncertain. The Argentine superstar, who will be 39 next year, has not yet committed to playing in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Mixed signals about World Cup 2026

Messi's Argentina teammate, Nicolas Otamendi, and Inter Miami colleague, Luis Suarez, believe he will continue playing until at least the 2026 World Cup. However, Guillem Balague, a Spanish journalist who wrote a book on Messi in 2023, claims that "nobody knows" what Messi's plans are, "least of all, Messi himself."

Balague reports that Messi's family is settled in Miami, and he is in talks to extend his stay at Inter Miami. However, Messi is taking things "game by game, tournament by tournament," and has not indicated his final decision.

"If he renews and stays in America, he'll evaluate the situation when he needs to, but for the time being he is just taking things step by step.

"Everyone involved wants to see him leading Argentina at the World Cup in America in a year's time. But he has not indicated to anyone what his final decision is," Balague said.

In the Club World Cup match against PSG, Messi was massively limited by a sub-par Inter Miami side. He still showed flashes of brilliance, including a cushioned pass over the top that gave Suarez an excellent chance. He also hit a free-kick into the wall and had several shots blocked or saved. His moments from the match show that he can still compete at the top level of football.

The match against PSG was also notable for being the first time Messi had faced a former team. His stint at PSG was marked by high expectations, but ended up as a mixed bag, with the club failing to win the Champions League during his time there.

Legacy of La Pulga

Despite being 38, Messi remains a player of moments, as evidenced by his free-kick goal against Porto in the group stage. However, his best days are behind him, and it remains to be seen whether he will continue playing beyond 2025. He has achieved everything in football and is the only footballer in history to do so. By winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, he has also put the GOAT debates to rest. However, people connected with him and the football world would want to see him lead Argentina to the World Cup 2026 as well. Nobody has captained a side to back to back World Cup wins. Could he be the first?

As Messi's career winds down, it's clear that he will always be remembered as arguably the greatest player of all time. Enjoy Messi while you can as these could be the final flashes of brilliance from 'La Pulga'.