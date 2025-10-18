Image Credit : Getty

Before Gyokeres even signed in the summer, Arteta had warned that his new striker would face tough moments, describing what he called the “Disneyland scenario”—periods when goals would dry up.

“I'm very pleased with what he's given to the team. I told him before the first meeting: the nine that I want is a nine that when he doesn't score for six or eight games, he can handle that. If not, you have to go somewhere else,” Arteta said.

“He looks at you and doesn’t move,” Arteta recalled about Gyokeres’ reaction. “He was on the screen like this and he just said: ‘It’s fine’. That’s him. There’s no emotion there, he just has a single-targeted mindset. That’s what I love about him.”

The Spaniard added: “I haven’t seen that for any player, except one or two in history. So get ready and deal with it with naturally, and obviously with all the support that he has from us.”