Image Credit : Getty

Last summer, Liverpool were in the market for a No. 6 to anchor their midfield. The club reached an agreement with Real Sociedad to sign Zubimendi, and the Spaniard even gave them his word that he would join.

But despite the deal, Zubimendi changed his mind, opting to stay with his boyhood club for another season before eventually making the move to Arsenal.

“When any proposal comes, the first question has to be whether to stay at la Real," he told The Guardian. ”And it wasn't the right moment. I stayed and it was a hard season but I learned a lot. I wanted to step forward, take that weight after others went. I've always tried to choose the right time and I'm happy with how it happened in the end."

Liverpool, meanwhile, turned their focus elsewhere, eventually moulding Ryan Gravenberch into a top-class No. 6. They went on to win the Premier League even without Zubimendi, saving funds for summer signings like Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Milos Kerkez.