Why Martin Zubimendi Snubbed Liverpool to Join Arsenal? Real Reason Revealed
Martin Zubimendi reveals why he turned down Liverpool to join Arsenal, praising Mikel Arteta’s vision and Arsenal’s passion. The Spaniard’s decision is shaping Arsenal’s rise in the Premier League this season.
Why Zubimendi Chose Arsenal
When Arsenal splashed £60 million on Martin Zubimendi last summer, many expected the defensive midfielder to finally make the leap to one of Europe’s elite clubs. Yet what went largely unnoticed at the time was that the Spaniard had a different top-flight suitor: Liverpool.
In a candid interview, Zubimendi revealed the reasoning behind turning down the Reds and choosing the Gunners, offering rare insight into a transfer saga that could have rewritten the Premier League landscape.
The Road Not Taken: Liverpool’s Lost Opportunity
Last summer, Liverpool were in the market for a No. 6 to anchor their midfield. The club reached an agreement with Real Sociedad to sign Zubimendi, and the Spaniard even gave them his word that he would join.
But despite the deal, Zubimendi changed his mind, opting to stay with his boyhood club for another season before eventually making the move to Arsenal.
“When any proposal comes, the first question has to be whether to stay at la Real," he told The Guardian. ”And it wasn't the right moment. I stayed and it was a hard season but I learned a lot. I wanted to step forward, take that weight after others went. I've always tried to choose the right time and I'm happy with how it happened in the end."
Liverpool, meanwhile, turned their focus elsewhere, eventually moulding Ryan Gravenberch into a top-class No. 6. They went on to win the Premier League even without Zubimendi, saving funds for summer signings like Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, and Milos Kerkez.
Why Arsenal Won Zubimendi’s Heart
While many would assume a decision between Liverpool and Arsenal might hinge on rivalries or trophies, Zubimendi insists his choice was far more personal.
“I had watched Arsenal and I liked everything I saw, in terms of passion, youth, the feeling you got watching them. And when Mikel Arteta called me - well, if you've ever spoken to him you'll know that he can be very convincing,” Zubimendi explained.
He praised the Arsenal manager’s obsessive attention to detail and footballing philosophy: “He's mad about football, crazy about having everything under control, trying to get something from every little detail. He's very clear on everything and the proposal he had was the best for me.”
Staying True to Himself
Zubimendi’s decision to stay at Real Sociedad for another season before moving abroad reflects his personal philosophy: choosing what feels right from within, rather than following external pressures.
“My philosophy is to do at home at all times what comes from within,” he told local outlet Noticias De Gipuzkoa. “I went through uncomfortable moments. The best thing for me was to stay here and I am happy and at peace. Because of the press there is a lot of noise but in the end everything is easier than all that.”
Even when facing questions about potential regret, the midfielder remained steadfast. “Of course I don't regret it, I can't think that after four or five games at the start of the season. I made my decision from within, I thought it was the best thing to do, the results don't affect me. I see the potential in this team, you just have to watch us train and I'm excited about having a good season.”
Anchoring Arsenal’s Rise
Since joining the Emirates, Zubimendi has been a revelation. The 26-year-old has featured in nine matches so far, playing nearly every minute, and has allowed Mikel Arteta to unlock Declan Rice in midfield. His influence has helped Arsenal rise to the top of the Premier League table, leapfrogging Liverpool following the Reds’ recent defeat to Chelsea.
As Arsenal chase Premier League glory, Zubimendi’s decision to trust his instincts over promises from Liverpool might just prove pivotal—for him and for the Gunners.