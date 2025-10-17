Image Credit : Getty

Viktor Gyokeres Goal Drought Doesn't Worry Arteta

Despite Viktor Gyokeres enduring a six-game goalless streak for Arsenal-extending to eight matches including international duty with Sweden-Arteta remains confident in his summer signing's contributions.​

The Swedish striker, who scored an astonishing 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting CP, has managed just three goals in 14 games for club and country this season, with his last strike coming against Nottingham Forest on September 13.​

However, Arteta defended his striker's overall impact. "He brings so much to the team. I told him before the first meetings that the nine that I want don't score for six games can handle that. If you put the number nine shirt on for Arsenal, I have to act in a different way and we want more," Arteta stated.​

"The first thing is that that's something that is going to give you something extra. But also, he creates an environment and space, and with the talent that we have in the team, everyone will benefit from that," the manager added.​

Statistical analysis supports Arteta's assessment. Gyokeres makes more runs challenging opposition defenses than almost any striker in the Premier League, nearly double what Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus averaged last season. This movement creates crucial spaces for Arsenal's attacking players to exploit.​

Arsenal travel to Craven Cottage sitting atop the Premier League table, having won eight of their last ten matches across all competitions. Despite facing Fulham-a side that has caused them problems in recent seasons-the Gunners will be confident of extending their winning run and maintaining their title challenge.