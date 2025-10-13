- Home
- Sports
- Arsenal Fans Heartbroken as Odegaard Sidelined Until Late November; Look at Key Games He Will Miss
Arsenal Fans Heartbroken as Odegaard Sidelined Until Late November; Look at Key Games He Will Miss
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is set to miss at least six games after suffering an MCL injury, ruling him out until after the November international break. His absence is a massive blow as Arsenal fight to stay top of the Premier League.
A Devastating Blow for the Gunners’ Title Charge
Arsenal’s hopes of maintaining their flying start to the Premier League season have been dealt a major setback, with captain Martin Odegaard ruled out until after the November international break.
According to reports from the BBC, the Norwegian playmaker, who suffered a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury during the clash against West Ham United earlier this month, is now set to miss at least nine key fixtures across all competitions.
Martin Odegaard is not expected to return from a knee injury until after the November international break 🤕
He's set to miss a minimum of nine key games for club and country. pic.twitter.com/xhc85eOWCj
— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 13, 2025
Nine Key Games on the Sidelines
Owing to this crushing blow, Arsenal are now set to face Fulham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Burnley, and Sunderland in the Premier League without their captain. In Champions League, the Gunners will miss Odegaard's services against Atletico Madrid and Slavia Prague.
He will also miss Norway’s international fixtures, making his absence even more significant as both Arsenal and his national team feel the void of their talismanic playmaker.
All eyes are now on whether he can return in time for the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur on November 23, the first game after the break.
Fitness Struggles That Refuse to Go Away
This is not the first time Odegaard’s fitness has become a concern this season. He’s already been substituted before halftime in each of his last three Premier League appearances, raising questions about whether the club rushed him back too early.
Despite his limited time on the pitch, the Norwegian still managed two assists in seven appearances across all competitions — a testament to his influence when fit.
Typical Odegaard is out again for so long. I just want to see our best 11 play football for once. On the bright side this is the run of games he’s going to miss. Still some very difficult fixtures but it could have been a lot worse. pic.twitter.com/LKUOSYyoEw
— Monty (@AFC_Monty_) October 13, 2025
Depth Will Be Tested Yet Again
While Arsenal’s summer business bolstered their squad depth, injuries are starting to pile up once more. With Piero Hincapie, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus all sidelined, Mikel Arteta is walking a tactical tightrope as he tries to balance rotation with results.
The silver lining for fans is the emergence of Eberechi Eze and Ethan Nwaneri, both capable of stepping into the creative midfield role. Yet, replacing Odegaard’s leadership and vision is far from simple.
Title Hopes in the Balance
Arsenal currently sit top of the Premier League table after seven games, but history has shown that injuries to key players can quickly derail momentum. With crucial league and European fixtures ahead, Arteta will be hoping his side can weather this storm and keep their title ambitions alive until their captain returns.
For now, it’s a waiting game — and a nervous one for Arsenal fans who have already seen too many seasons undone by untimely injuries.
How Arsenal Fans Reacted
Odegaard is going to be out injured till November with a knee problem.
Terrible news for him and Arsenal
But it makes the Eze signing even more better.
— Ikay (@Ikay_9) October 13, 2025
No Odegaard. No problem!
Eze is there! call us depth FC. pic.twitter.com/685lCDoECb
— Maxon Airo (@MaxonAiro) October 13, 2025
That Martin Odegaard injury means that Saka is going to be our full time captain until he returns, No 14 isn't gonna see any penalties.
— De Broglie (@barforbarg) October 13, 2025
Odegaard news has mudded my joy. Get well soon Captain.
Havertz back
Eze on a mission.
Nwaneri to the front.
God is good.
— SoulThePOET 仕方がない (@iamsoulthepoet) October 13, 2025
Odegaard you won't be missed! Get well soon skippo
— Iba J ⚡ (@ItsBamidele) October 13, 2025
I feel saddened for Odegaard as he was on his way back to top form.
— Feliix (@youngfeliix) October 13, 2025