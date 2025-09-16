Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that captain Martin Odegaard and several other key players, including Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka, will miss the opening Champions League match against Athletic Club due to injury.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given an important injury update ahead of his side’s opening Champions League clash against Athletic Club in Bilbao, confirming that captain Martin Odegaard will not travel with the squad. The Norwegian playmaker suffered a shoulder injury during the win over Nottingham Forest and will sit out Tuesday’s tie.

Arteta also revealed that Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Ben White remain unavailable, while Bukayo Saka is still recovering from the hamstring problem he sustained in August. The manager admitted that Saka has “a lot of things to go through” before he can be considered fit to return. On the positive side, William Saliba is back and in contention for the matchday squad.

Arsenal Aim to Rewrite Champions League Story

This trip to San Mamés marks the beginning of Arsenal’s 23rd Champions League campaign, and Arteta once again underlined his ambition to finally deliver the trophy that has eluded the club. Last season, the Gunners reached the semi-finals—their first since 2009—before losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Arteta said the experience was both proof of potential and a painful reminder of how fine the margins are. “That with our long history [and still not winning it] tells you how difficult it is. But that’s what we want to change,” he explained. “The pressure gives us energy. Every decision must be at the highest standard so that we give ourselves the best chance.”

“Painful, But Lessons Learned”

Reflecting on last season’s semi-final exit, Arteta admitted it was hard not just because of the result but also because of the expectations his team had raised. “It was painful—because of how we felt, because of the conviction we could go all the way. We showed consistency and quality at a very high level. But we have to learn from that and improve,” he said.

Asked what Arsenal had taken away from that defeat, Arteta highlighted squad depth as a key factor. “The main lesson is that we are good enough to compete against anyone, but small details matter. You need your full squad in key moments. We were going into games with only 13 available players at times and still gave ourselves a big chance. We were very unlucky not to get through.”

Big Investments, Bigger Expectations

Arsenal responded to that heartbreak with a £250 million spending spree in the summer, bringing in reinforcements to ensure they don’t fall short again. But Arteta was quick to point out that money alone doesn’t guarantee European glory. “Every big club invests. Some win after seven, eight, nine attempts; others lose more often than they win. There will only be one winner at the end,” he said.

Focus Now on Bilbao

Despite the absences of key stars, Arteta insisted that the focus must remain sharp as Arsenal look to start their group stage with authority in Spain. “Winning it is the aim, but we know it’s a long journey. The margins are very fine. What matters is the clear intention to get better every day and the understanding that we can compete with anyone,” he concluded.