Image Credit : Getty

For Mikel Arteta, this season has already felt like a test of endurance. Injuries, rotations, and tactical reshuffles — Arsenal have faced it all. But the sight of Martin Odegaard, his captain and creative heartbeat, hobbling off after just 30 minutes against West Ham United has delivered perhaps the biggest blow yet.

The Norwegian playmaker was forced off following a painful ‘knee-on-knee’ collision with Crysencio Summerville. He left the Emirates Stadium wearing a brace, sparking immediate concern among fans and teammates alike.

Subsequent MRI scans revealed a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury to his left knee, casting serious doubt over his availability for the coming weeks — and potentially months.