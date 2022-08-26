How can Manchester United win games and titles? Casemiro reveals key to success

Ahead of Manchester United's clash against Southampton on Saturday, new recruit and former Real Madrid icon Casemiro has revealed the key to success behind winning games and titles.

Manchester United's Premier League 2022-23 season began on a disastrous note, having suffered two successive defeats against Brighton and Brentford. On Monday, the Red Devils registered their first win of the campaign against arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, sparking renewed belief in fans that under new manager Erik ten Hag, the team is capable of putting forth a display of attacking football. Also read: 'Keep working and focused': Cristiano Ronaldo is all smiles as Man United star trains alongside Casemiro

New recruit and former Real Madrid legend Casemiro, who was unveiled before the 2-1 victory, is expected to make his debut against Southampton on Saturday. Ahead of the game at Saint Mary's Stadium, the Brazilian has spoken about what the team have to focus on to ensure they continue winning games and eventually clinch titles.

Casemiro enjoyed his first training session along with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and the squad on Thursday at Carrington Ground. The 30-year-old defensive midfielder, who completed a reported 70 million euros transfer from the Los Blancos, is known to thrive on stopping his opponents in their tracks as opposed to igniting his own side's attacks. Also read: Can Casemiro salvage Man United's marriage with former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo?

"I'm a player that loves to work hard. I am a player that gives everything on the pitch, but not just over 90 minutes, in training too, which for me is the most important thing. For me, you train like you play. I feel that's key to winning games and titles. You have to train as hard as possible to play at your best, be strong and fully committed," Casemiro highlighted.

