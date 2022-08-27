Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts curves in sexy blue-green bikini on beach day out with kids
Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez enjoyed a beach day with their children in Sardinia islands, Italy. Check out the model flaunting her curves in a sexy, blue-green bikini:
Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez charmed her followers on Instagram on Friday by posting several photos taken on the beach in Sardinia, Italy.
The model was joined by the footballer's three oldest children and the couple's two youngest daughters - Bella Esmeralda, who is only four months old, and Alana Martina, who is four.
Georgina Rodriguez, who recently got herself inked, posted the series of photographs with a red heart emoji, even as her partner Ronaldo and his teammates gear up to face Southampton in Saturday's Premier League clash.
The 28-year-old model wore a vibrant blue-green bikini as she flaunted her curves in the pristine waters of the beach. The couple's children were also seen enjoying their time on the sand.
Among the photographs shared was a closeup of Bella Esmeralda, who oozes cuteness as she looks into the camera in awe. Georgina and Ronaldo's daughter wore a white dress with black prints and a matching cap. The little angel also tightly gripped a pink-coloured soft toy.
In this photograph, Georgina Rodriguez is seen enjoying her time at the beach with her daughter as the sun shines on her flawless skin.
Georgina and Ronaldo's children also enjoyed their time playing in the sand. In this photo, their daughter poses for the camera in a multi-coloured swimming costume.
Georgina's beach day in Italy came after she updated her fans about getting a new tattoo and showed off her assets in a body-hugging salmon-coloured mini dress.
The Mediterranean Sea has in recent times served as the perfect backdrop for Georgina Rodriguez, the stunning mother of six, to display her remarkable postpartum recovery and the agony she endured after one of her babies passed away.
Watch: Ronaldo's partner Georgina enjoys her trip to Sardinia islands