Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts curves in sexy blue-green bikini on beach day out with kids

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez enjoyed a beach day with their children in Sardinia islands, Italy. Check out the model flaunting her curves in a sexy, blue-green bikini:

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez charmed her followers on Instagram on Friday by posting several photos taken on the beach in Sardinia, Italy. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gets inked; shows off curves in body-hugging mini dress

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

The model was joined by the footballer's three oldest children and the couple's two youngest daughters - Bella Esmeralda, who is only four months old, and Alana Martina, who is four.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez, who recently got herself inked, posted the series of photographs with a red heart emoji, even as her partner Ronaldo and his teammates gear up to face Southampton in Saturday's Premier League clash. Also read: Sexy and bold pictures: 10 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez looked mesmerising in black

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

The 28-year-old model wore a vibrant blue-green bikini as she flaunted her curves in the pristine waters of the beach. The couple's children were also seen enjoying their time on the sand.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Among the photographs shared was a closeup of Bella Esmeralda, who oozes cuteness as she looks into the camera in awe. Georgina and Ronaldo's daughter wore a white dress with black prints and a matching cap. The little angel also tightly gripped a pink-coloured soft toy. Also read: Georgina Rodriguez reveals favourite colour; 10 times Ronaldo's partner stunned in white

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In this photograph, Georgina Rodriguez is seen enjoying her time at the beach with her daughter as the sun shines on her flawless skin.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina and Ronaldo's children also enjoyed their time playing in the sand. In this photo, their daughter poses for the camera in a multi-coloured swimming costume. Also see: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina's beach day in Italy came after she updated her fans about getting a new tattoo and showed off her assets in a body-hugging salmon-coloured mini dress.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram