5 WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Betrayals That Could Shock Fans and Change Storylines
These possible betrayals at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 could flip alliances and ignite blockbuster feuds overnight.
Randy Orton Strikes Down Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes may defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre, with victory seemingly in sight. But after the match, Randy Orton could appear to save Cody, only to drop him with an RKO, delivering a betrayal fans have long anticipated.
Kairi Sane Turns on IYO SKY
IYO SKY’s Women’s World Championship clash with Stephanie Vaquer could take a shocking turn if Kairi Sane betrays her. Instead of Asuka making the move, Sane could be the one to open the door for a ruthless attack, costing SKY the title.only to drop him with an RKO, delivering a betrayal fans have long anticipated.
Finn Balor Betrays Dominik Mysterio
Finn Balor’s alliance with Dominik Mysterio could crumble if Balor costs him the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. A sudden act of treachery would stun fans and spark a new chapter within The Judgment Day.
Bayley Attacks AJ Lee After Victory
After teaming with CM Punk to face Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, AJ Lee could be blindsided by Bayley. The Role Model’s sudden turn on her friend and mentor would leave the WWE Universe in disbelief and set up a major feud.
LA Knight Costs The Usos Their Match
The Usos’ tag team battle with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could be derailed by LA Knight. Interfering to cost them the match, Knight could align with The Vision, leaving the crowd stunned by his sudden betrayal.