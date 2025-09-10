3 WWE Babyfaces on the Verge of Shocking Heel Turns Fans Have Been Waiting to See
These WWE stars could soon flip the script with heel turns that would shake up storylines in 2025.
Bayley – The Role Model Ready to Break Bad
After wrapping up her feud with Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, Bayley’s momentum has slowed. Recent pre-recorded backstage segments have hinted at a darker shift in her character.
A heel turn could be the spark she needs to reclaim her spot at the top and open the door to fresh rivalries.
Randy Orton – The Viper Poised to Strike Again
Randy Orton’s gold drought and ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre have kept fans speculating about his next move.
With Cody Rhodes also circling the storyline, a triple threat scenario could be the perfect setup for Orton to embrace his ruthless side once more, finally igniting the long-awaited feud with Rhodes.
LA Knight – From Fan Favorite to Ruthless Opportunist
LA Knight has been a major thorn in The Vision’s side, often teaming with Jey Uso to take him down. But with Jimmy Uso now in the mix and tensions rising, last week’s RAW saw Jey spear Knight, fueling talk of a character shift.
Many believe the former United States Champion is on the brink of unveiling a heel persona aimed at taking out a former World Heavyweight Champion.