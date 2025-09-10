- Home
- Sports
- 5 Booking and Planning Errors Hurting WWE’s First Wrestlepalooza Before the Show Even Begins
5 Booking and Planning Errors Hurting WWE’s First Wrestlepalooza Before the Show Even Begins
From rushed streaming changes to underused talent, these WWE Wrestlepalooza missteps could impact the debut event.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Overusing the Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed Pairing
Breakker and Reed have teamed or faced the same opponents repeatedly on RAW and at PLEs. While it keeps them active, the lack of fresh matchups is wearing thin. Their upcoming clash with the Usos at Wrestlepalooza risks feeling like more of the same unless a unique stipulation is added.
Minimal Spotlight for Stephanie Vaquer Ahead of Her Title Match
Despite earning a title shot at Evolution 2, Vaquer’s appearances on RAW have been scarce. Naomi’s pregnancy altered plans, but even after her Wrestlepalooza match with IYO SKY was confirmed, she was limited to brief backstage segments. Missing the contract signing on RAW, only to appear on NXT the next night, hasn’t helped build momentum.
Rushing the ESPN Streaming Switch for U.S. Fans
The move to ESPN as WWE’s U.S. streaming home was originally set for January 2026 but has been pushed forward by four months. While international viewers can still watch on Netflix, U.S. fans now face another platform change from Peacock, potentially adding cost and confusion just before a major new event.
Too Few Title Matches on the Card
With less than two weeks to go, only the SKY vs. Vaquer bout is for a championship. The rest of the announced matches include Brock Lesnar’s return and tag team contests. For a debut event like Wrestlepalooza, more title stakes could raise the prestige and excitement.
Repetitive Storylines Dragging Into the Event
The Jey Uso/Vision feud has been ongoing since after WrestleMania and risks feeling stale. Without a major men’s title defense confirmed, the card leans heavily on familiar rivalries. While Cody Rhodes could still return to defend his title, the lack of fresh angles is a missed opportunity for a first-time spectacle.