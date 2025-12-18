5 Shocking WWE Twists Triple H Could Deliver To End 2025 With Unforgettable Drama
Triple H may unleash shocking WWE surprises before 2025 closes. Fans could witness betrayals, returns, and title changes.
A New United States Champion Crowned
Ilja Dragunov has carved out a reputation as a workhorse champion on SmackDown, defending the United States Championship in weekly open challenges. His reign has been dominant, but Triple H could shock the audience by scripting a title change before the year ends. With contenders like Carmelo Hayes, Tommaso Ciampa, and Tama Tonga circling, a multi‑man showdown could unfold on the final SmackDown of 2025. Such a match could see Dragunov dethroned, creating a fresh champion to carry momentum into the new year.
Alexa Bliss Betrays Charlotte Flair
Alexa Bliss returned this year to form an unlikely alliance with Charlotte Flair. The duo captured the Women’s Tag Team Championship, but since losing the belts, their partnership has drifted without direction. Triple H could inject drama by scripting a shocking betrayal. Bliss turning heel against Charlotte would ignite a deeply personal rivalry between two former champions. Such a feud could provide the SmackDown women’s division with a main event storyline, setting the stage for Royal Rumble 2026 and WrestleMania 42.
Tiffany Stratton Returns To Target Jade Cargill
Tiffany Stratton has been absent since losing her WWE Women’s Championship to Jade Cargill at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Recently spotted training for a comeback, fans expect her return at the Royal Rumble. However, Triple H could accelerate her re‑entry by bringing her back before 2026. A surprise SmackDown appearance, where Stratton attacks Cargill, would send shockwaves through the division. With a more intense demeanor, Stratton could make it clear she wants her championship back, creating a compelling storyline as WWE wraps up the year.
Randy Orton Revealed As Jacob Fatu’s Attacker
Jacob Fatu has been off television since a mysterious backstage assault on October 17. Speculation has swirled about the identity of his attacker. Triple H could deliver a blockbuster revelation by having Fatu return on the final SmackDown of 2025 and expose Randy Orton as the culprit. Such a twist would not only explain Fatu’s absence but also mark Orton’s long‑awaited heel turn. The feud between Fatu and Orton could dominate SmackDown heading into 2026, giving fans a storyline packed with intensity and unpredictability.
Liv Morgan Betrays Raquel Rodriguez
Liv Morgan’s return at Survivor Series brought her back into the spotlight as she assumed leadership of The Judgment Day. Yet her friendship with Raquel Rodriguez has shown cracks, particularly with Rodriguez pursuing the Women’s World Championship. Triple H could script a shocking betrayal on the final RAW of 2025, with Morgan attacking Rodriguez. This move would not only spark a rivalry between the two but could also trigger the implosion of The Judgment Day. Such a storyline would reshape RAW and provide fresh angles for the women’s division.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.