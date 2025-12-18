Image Credit : Getty

Liv Morgan’s return at Survivor Series brought her back into the spotlight as she assumed leadership of The Judgment Day. Yet her friendship with Raquel Rodriguez has shown cracks, particularly with Rodriguez pursuing the Women’s World Championship. Triple H could script a shocking betrayal on the final RAW of 2025, with Morgan attacking Rodriguez. This move would not only spark a rivalry between the two but could also trigger the implosion of The Judgment Day. Such a storyline would reshape RAW and provide fresh angles for the women’s division.