Nathan Lyon's double strike put England in trouble at 59/3 at lunch on day two of the third Ashes Test. They trail Australia by 312 runs after bowling the hosts out for 371, with Jofra Archer taking a five-wicket haul for England.

Two quick strikes from Nathan Lyon put England in a massive spot of bother as they ended the first session on day two of the third Ashes Test against Australia at Adelaide three wickets down on Thursday. At the end of the session, England was 59/3, with Joe Root (11*) and Harry Brook (6*) unbeaten. They trail by 312 runs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Australia bowled out for 371

Australia started day 2 at 326/8, with Nathan Lyon (0) and Mitchell Starc (33*). Starc started the day on a positive note for the Aussies, smashing two boundaries each against Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. He reached his second fifty of the series in 73 balls, with eight fours, continuing a dream run in the series.

However, the partying did not last very long for the Aussies as Jofra Archer trapped Nathan Lyon plumb for a 35-ball 9. Australia was skittled out for 371 in 91.2 overs. Archer (5/53) was the star for England, while Brydon Carse and Will Jacks chipped in with two wickets. Josh Tongue got one.

England's shaky start

England started their first innings on an aggressive note, with Duckett collecting four boundaries in the first four overs against Starc and skipper Pat Cummins. However, England's fortunes started taking a hit as Zak Crawley (9 in 19 balls) nicked it to Alex Carey, giving skipper Cummins a wicket. England was 37/1 in 7.4 overs.

Lyon strikes twice

Nathan Lyon struck twice in the ninth over, getting Ollie Pope caught by Josh Inglis for a 10-ball 3, continuing his flop run in the series and ended the over by trapping Duckett lbw for a 30-ball 29, with five fours. England looked at all sorts of trouble at 42/3 in 10 overs. Lyon also went past Glenn McGrath to become Australia's second-highest Test wicket-taker behind late spin wizard Shane Warne (708).

England reached their 50-run mark in 12.4 overs as Joe Root and Harry Brook made sure England played out rest of the session without any losses.

Day 1 Recap

Earlier, Aussies ended the proceedings on day one at 326/8, with Alex Carey (106 in 143 balls, with eight fours and a six) scoring his first Ashes ton after Aussies were down and out at 94/4. Usman Khawaja (82 in 126 balls, with 10 fours) marked a commendable return to the side with a knock consisting of crispy cuts and trademark slog sweeps.

Brief Scores

Australia: 371 (Alex Carey 106, Usman Khawaja 82, Jofra Archer: 5/53) vs England: 59/3 (Ben Duckett 29, Joe Root 11*, Nathan Lyon 2/14).