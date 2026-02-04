4 WrestleMania 42 Matches WWE Could Book For Rhea Ripley Ft. Bella Twins
Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania 42 path could feature The Bella Twins, Jade Cargill, a four‑way tag clash, or even IYO SKY. WWE has multiple intriguing options for the star as the women’s division heats up.
Ripley And SKY vs. The Bella Twins
Brie Bella’s return at the Women’s Royal Rumble reunited her with Nikki, and together they declared their intent to capture the Women’s Tag Team Championship. This sets up a possible WrestleMania clash with Ripley and IYO SKY, who currently hold the titles. A Bella Twins challenge would bring nostalgia and star power to the division.
Four‑Way Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
The tag division is stacked, and WWE could opt for a multi‑team showdown. Ripley and SKY defending against The Bella Twins, Nia Jax with Lash Legend, and Bayley alongside Lyra Valkyria would create a high‑stakes spectacle. Lash Legend’s strong Rumble showing, including eliminating SKY, adds fuel to this scenario. Bayley and Valkyria, meanwhile, could finally break through on the big stage.
Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill For Women’s Championship
Another possibility is Ripley stepping into singles competition against Jade Cargill. With Bianca Belair’s status uncertain, Ripley could stake her claim to the Women’s Championship. Tiffany Stratton’s return and Jordynne Grace’s involvement add layers to the title picture, but Ripley challenging Cargill would deliver a marquee clash between two dominant forces.
Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY
Ripley and SKY were rivals at WrestleMania 41 in a Triple Threat with Bianca Belair before forming a popular tag team. Their bond has grown, but WWE could shock fans by splitting them ahead of WrestleMania 42. A singles match between the two would be emotionally charged, testing their partnership and delivering a compelling storyline in Las Vegas.
