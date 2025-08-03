Image Credit : Getty

Gunther is not Brock Lesnar. He didn’t need to bleed to look vulnerable. The Ring General had already dominated his opponent and looked like a powerhouse. The moment he appeared from under the announce table looking busted open, the tone of the match shifted completely. Instead of enhancing the drama, the blood felt out of place.

This wasn’t WrestleMania 31. Gunther didn’t need to be “humanized” with blood to make his loss believable. He could’ve simply lost after a brutal fight, without this unnecessary visual. For a man who prides himself on toughness and technical skill, this felt like WWE pushing too hard.