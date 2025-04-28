WWE: 5 Funny Moments Where Heel Wrestlers Broke Character
Heel wrestlers are supposed to stay villainous, but sometimes even they can’t help cracking up. Here are five hilarious times heels broke character in WWE.
Roman Reigns Smirking at Sami Zayn's "Honorary Uce" Segment (2022)
Roman Reigns plays the Tribal Chief with icy seriousness, but during a SmackDown segment with Sami Zayn, even he broke. When Sami mistakenly called "Ucey," Roman visibly struggled to hold back laughter, turning away from the camera. It became one of the most viral SmackDown clips that year, showing even the biggest heel isn't immune to Sami's humor.
The Rock Losing It With Hurricane Helms (2003)
The Rock was one of WWE’s cockiest heels, but during a backstage interview with The Hurricane, he cracked. Hurricane roasted The Rock with lines like, “What’s up with that?” and Dwayne Johnson visibly smirked before turning it into part of his promo. Fans loved seeing The Rock's walls break, making the segment even more funny.
3. Randy Orton Trying Not to Laugh at Riddle (2021)
Randy Orton rarely shows emotion as a heel, but Riddle's goofy antics pushed him to the edge. In one backstage segment, Riddle rambled about their tag team name, and Orton couldn’t hide a smile. The chemistry eventually led to RK-Bro's massive success, including a Raw Tag Team Title run and huge merch sales.
2. Batista Corpsing During "I Quit" Feud with John Cena (2010)
Batista’s heel run in 2010 was intense, but during a promo exchange with John Cena, he cracked up when Cena imitated him quitting. Batista tried to stay stone-faced but clearly fought back a laugh as fans erupted. The moment humanized "The Animal" just before their brutal “I Quit” match at Over the Limit.
1. Kevin Owens Laughing Mid-Match at Sami Zayn (2016)
Best friends in real life, Owens and Zayn have had heated WWE rivalries. But during a live match at Battleground 2016, Owens had to turn his face away after Zayn pulled off an awkward, over-the-top taunt. Owens' quick smirk caught by cameras showed how deep their segment gave laughs.