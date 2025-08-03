Image Credit : Getty

Gunther’s time in the World Title picture has run its course, for now. After winning the championship at SummerSlam 2024 from Damian Priest, the Austrian dominated the top spot. Even after his WrestleMania 41 loss to Jey Uso, he stayed active in the scene with back-to-back feuds - first against Pat McAfee, then circling back into the World Title orbit.

His second run with the gold didn’t last as long, but it served its purpose. WWE now wants to shift his direction. He might be moved to SmackDown, where dream clashes with Cody Rhodes or John Cena await.

Another possibility? A fresh rivalry with Randy Orton or Damian Priest. Either way, getting him out of the World Heavyweight Title picture allows new narratives to develop while keeping Gunther relevant elsewhere.