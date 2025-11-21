South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the second Test and the entire white-ball leg of the India tour due to a rib bone stress injury. He will undergo a four-week rehabilitation program after failing to recover in time.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the second Test against India due to a rib bone stress injury that kept him out of the first Test in Kolkata, reported ESPNCricinfo on Friday.

Rabada ruled out of entire tour

As per ESPNCricinfo, Rabada has not made sufficient progress in his recovery ahead of the series-deciding Test, set to start on Saturday. "The injury has been closely monitored by the Proteas medical team, and due to ongoing discomfort in the affected area, Rabada has been withdrawn from the remainder of the tour," Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Friday morning, a day off from the start of the game.

"He will continue the initial phase of his four-week rehabilitation program with the Proteas medical team before returning to South Africa at the conclusion of the second Test," the statement added. This rehab programme means that Rabada, who has 585 international wickets for South Africa, will miss the white-ball leg of the series, starting with the first of three ODIs from November 30 onwards and will also feature five T20Is from December 9 onwards. He will have to wait for another assignment to become the fifth Proteas bowler with 600 all-format wickets.

First Test Recap

According to ESPNCricinfo, Rabada has not been bowling since sustaining the injury while training in Kolkata last Tuesday. Simon Harmer, with four wickets across both innings, was the 'Player of the Match' for Proteas as they won their first Test in India since 2010 and condemned the hosts to their first loss at Eden Gardens in 13 years.

Useful contributions also came with the ball from Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, as India, without skipper Shubman Gill due to neck injury, could make only 93/9 while chasing 124 runs and risk losing another home series after a whitewash loss to New Zealand last year. A fifty from skipper Temba Bavuma, the sole fifty of the match, was also a big point of difference, stitching a valuable partnership with Corbin Bosch, who made a crucial 25 and took the massive wicket of Rishabh Pant in the first wicket.

Team News and WTC Standings

Lungi Ngidi is the other pacer in South Africa's line-up.

India currently sits fourth in the ICC World Test Championship standings, with a 54.17 PCT, while the reigning WTC mace holders, South Africa, are second, according to the ICC. (ANI)