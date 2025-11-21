The WPL 2026 auction list is out, with 277 players set to go under the hammer for 73 slots on November 27 in New Delhi. The list comprises 194 Indian and 83 overseas players, with 19 players in the highest Rs 50 lakh base price bracket.

A statement from the WPL said, "The TATA WPL 2026 Auction list has been announced, with a total of 277 players vying for 73 available slots, with the auction set to take place in New Delhi on 27th November." "The auction list includes 194 Indian players, comprising 52 capped and 142 uncapped players, who will go under the hammer for 50 slots, while 66 overseas capped players and 17 overseas uncapped players will look to fill the 23 available slots," the statement added.

Key Player Sets and Base Prices

The WPL 2026 Auction, scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM, will begin with the marquee set featuring eight players - Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa). A total of 19 players have registered in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh, 11 players in the Rs 40 lakh bracket, and 88 players in the Rs 30 lakh bracket.

Franchise Overview: Purses, Retentions, and Strategy

Each franchise will be allowed to build a squad of upto 18 players. A total of 73 slots have to be filled, including 23 overseas slots, across five franchises, as per Olympics.com.

UP Warriorz, who just retained the uncapped Indian batter Shweta Sehrawat, will be entering the auction with the most amount of money in their purse, four right-to-match (RTM) options and a massive rebuilding to do.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI), captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, and three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) have retained the maximum quota of five players and have no RTM available.

DC also retained Shafali Varma and Jemimah Rodrigues, two young Indian batters who starred in India's ICC Women's World Cup title win, with standout performances in the knockout stages.

In these three seasons, WPL has seen some players getting massive bids, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana being the most expensive player in the tournament's history, with Rs 3.4 crore shelled out on her ahead of the inaugural season. She led RCB to the title in the 2024 season and was one of the four players, including Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil, retained by the franchise.

In total, 17 players, including seven overseas players, were retained across all franchises, and they will have a combined purse of Rs 41.1 crore to spend at the auction.