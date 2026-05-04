- Home
- Sports
- 5 WWE Storylines Abandoned After Shocking Superstar Releases Changed Creative Plans in 2026
5 WWE Storylines Abandoned After Shocking Superstar Releases Changed Creative Plans in 2026
WWE’s recent wave of releases disrupted several ongoing angles. From Aleister Black’s teased alliance with Randy Orton to Kabuki Warriors’ mentorship drama, here are five storylines that got scrapped.
Aleister Black’s teased alliance with Randy Orton
Aleister Black was positioned to join Randy Orton after Elimination Chamber 2026, but Pat McAfee’s reveal as Orton’s mystery caller derailed the plan. Despite wins over Orton, Sami Zayn, and Matt Cardona, Black’s character stalled and he was released just a year after returning.
The New Day’s heel turn with Grayson Waller
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turned heel and briefly aligned with Grayson Waller. They even challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championship, but their sudden release ended the storyline. Waller now competes solo, most recently against Oba Femi, leaving the faction angle unfinished.
Motor City Machine Guns’ heel tease
Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley were close to turning heel after feuds with Nathan Frazer and Axiom. They were also teased as allies for Johnny Gargano. Their release ended both potential directions, leaving Gargano’s depression gimmick unresolved and scrapping a possible tag title revival.
Je’Von Evans and The New Day
Kofi Kingston had approached Je’Von Evans about joining The New Day, but Xavier Woods’ injury halted the storyline. With Kingston and Woods gone, Evans never got the chance to feud with or join the faction. Instead, he has moved into the Intercontinental Championship picture.
Kabuki Warriors’ mentorship drama
Asuka’s abusive dynamic with Kairi Sane was building toward a WrestleMania 42 payoff with IYO SKY stepping in. However, Sane’s release ended the storyline abruptly. SKY now faces Asuka at Backlash, but the match feels like a consolation compared to the scrapped WrestleMania angle.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.