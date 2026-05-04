Inter Milan sealed their 21st Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Parma. Captain Lautaro Martinez praised the team’s resilience after last season’s heartbreak and credited coach Cristian Chivu’s energy and leadership.

Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez said his side's Serie A title win on Sunday showed the character the team had demonstrated to overcome last season's bitter disappointments.

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Inter lost the 2025 Scudetto by a single point to Napoli and were then thumped 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, a humiliation that left deep scars on the club.

"Today, we are all happy, but we must not forget all the work accomplished, because it was very difficult to start again after the end of last season when we lost in all the competitions we could win," Martinez said after a 2-0 win against Parma at the San Siro gave Inter a cathartic 21st Italian title.

"Now we have to keep winning, that's the most important thing, and also the most beautiful in a league as balanced as Serie A," the Argentine World Cup winner added.

"We managed to do it this season because we handled the final sprint well, staying focused and united."

Martinez, Serie A's top scorer with 16 goals this season, praised the work done by coach Cristian Chivu, who succeeded Simone Inzaghi last June and won the title in his first full season at the helm of a Serie A club.

"He brought energy, enthusiasm, and his smile to training. Even though we all gave everything for four years with Simone, maybe we needed a change," he said.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)