Shakib Al Hasan says he will return to Bangladesh only if assured of “normal security.” The former captain opened up on legal cases, frozen accounts, and fears of harassment while pledging faith in due process.

Shakib Al Hasan has reiterated his intention to return to Bangladesh but stressed that he needs guarantees of “normal security” before doing so. The former national captain has remained abroad since May 2024, citing ongoing legal and political complications.

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His situation changed dramatically after the Awami League government was ousted on August 5 last year. Shakib, who had served as a Member of Parliament for the party, was later named in an FIR linked to an alleged murder case, despite not being in the country at the time.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Shakib said he was determined to face the charges. “I will return, go to court, fight the cases. There is no problem. But they have to ensure my security,” he explained. He clarified that by security he meant protection from harassment until the legal process is completed, not special treatment or escorts.

Legal Battles And Allegations

The all‑rounder also addressed accusations of stock market manipulation, Anti‑Corruption Commission probes, and cheque‑bounce cases. He dismissed speculation, noting that investigations have dragged on for nearly two years without evidence.

“My bank account has been frozen, so I cannot do that. Why is my bank account frozen? Maybe they felt it needed to be frozen for the sake of investigation. But that investigation has now been going on for a year and a half. They have found nothing so far,” Shakib said.

He insisted that if authorities uncover proof, he is ready to face trial. “If guilt is proved, take action. If nothing is found in the investigation, give clearance, release me,” he added.

Despite his confidence in the legal process, Shakib admitted uncertainty about returning home. He acknowledged fears of possible arrest but maintained hope. “Nothing feels abnormal anymore,” he remarked, showing the unpredictability of his situation.

Shakib’s last international appearance came in the Kanpur Test against India, following matches against Pakistan. His absence from Bangladesh has been marked by speculation, but his latest comments suggest he is preparing for a legal fight once security assurances are in place.