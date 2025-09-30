3 Costly Errors WWE Made On RAW That Hurt Momentum And Damaged Storylines
WWE RAW featured some questionable decisions that weakened stars and storylines. Here are three major mistakes.
World Tag Team Titles Treated Like Afterthoughts
When Finn Balor and JD McDonagh walked out with Dominik Mysterio, they carried the World Tag Team Championships on their shoulders. Unfortunately, that brief visual reminder was the only relevance the belts had on RAW.
The titles have barely been defended since July, and their booking makes them feel more like props than prestigious prizes. With limited depth in the division, the red brand desperately needs fresh teams. Moving duos like Fraxiom, DIY, or The Street Profits from SmackDown could inject much‑needed energy into the scene.
The Bulgarian Brute’s Aura Took A Hit
Dominik Mysterio opened the night by defending the Intercontinental Championship against Rusev. With Balor and McDonagh absent from ringside, Dirty Dom had to rely on his own tricks. A low blow and a handful of tights secured the win, but the outcome damaged Rusev’s mystique.
Fans may have cheered Mysterio, yet the finish made The Bulgarian Brute look far less intimidating. A more decisive loss, such as being overwhelmed by multiple chair shots or a devastating spear, would have protected his aura as a powerhouse.
Repetitive Booking In The Vision Versus OG Bloodline Feud
The rivalry between The Vision and the OG Bloodline has fallen into a predictable cycle. One week, The Vision leaves The Usos laid out; the next, the roles are reversed. Breakker and Reed’s victory at Wrestlepalooza was quickly undone with a loss on RAW, leaving neither side with momentum.
Even Roman Reigns’ surprise appearances follow the same pattern, saving his cousins one week, only to be beaten down the next. For a new faction like The Vision, this 50‑50 booking prevents them from establishing dominance. WWE needs to break the cycle and let one side truly control the narrative.