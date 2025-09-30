Image Credit : Getty

When Finn Balor and JD McDonagh walked out with Dominik Mysterio, they carried the World Tag Team Championships on their shoulders. Unfortunately, that brief visual reminder was the only relevance the belts had on RAW.

The titles have barely been defended since July, and their booking makes them feel more like props than prestigious prizes. With limited depth in the division, the red brand desperately needs fresh teams. Moving duos like Fraxiom, DIY, or The Street Profits from SmackDown could inject much‑needed energy into the scene.