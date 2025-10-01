Image Credit : Getty

Stephanie Vaquer captured the vacant Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza but has yet to defend it. Tiffany Stratton, meanwhile, has been the longest‑reigning champion in WWE this year, defeating names like Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair.

On paper, Stratton should continue her reign, but to establish La Primera as a credible new champion, she needs a strong first win. Crown Jewel could be the stage where Vaquer defeats Stratton in what may turn out to be one of the night’s standout matches.