5 WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Predictions That Could Reshape Storylines Before WarGames
Crown Jewel 2025 could deliver shocking twists. From family betrayal to surprise debuts, here are five bold predictions.
Stephanie Vaquer Stuns Tiffany Stratton
Stephanie Vaquer captured the vacant Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza but has yet to defend it. Tiffany Stratton, meanwhile, has been the longest‑reigning champion in WWE this year, defeating names like Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Charlotte Flair.
On paper, Stratton should continue her reign, but to establish La Primera as a credible new champion, she needs a strong first win. Crown Jewel could be the stage where Vaquer defeats Stratton in what may turn out to be one of the night’s standout matches.
Jimmy Uso Walks Away From His Family
Roman Reigns’ return to RAW showed his focus was entirely on Jey Uso and revenge against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. Jimmy Uso was ignored, echoing how The Tribal Chief once doubted CM Punk and demanded loyalty from Sami Zayn and Jey before accepting them. Jimmy sees the manipulation repeating itself.
With Reed involved in some capacity on the card, the tension will boil over. At Crown Jewel, Jimmy may walk out on his family, planting seeds of doubt before the WarGames showdown. He will likely reconcile later, but the damage will already be done.
A Released Star Confronts Damage CTRL
The TNA partnership has already brought back familiar faces like Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Xia Brookside, and the Hardyz. Shayna Baszler also appeared during the Homecoming edition to push others toward resolution. Another return could happen at Crown Jewel, this time involving Damage CTRL.
Dakota Kai, released earlier this year, hails from nearby New Zealand. A one‑off appearance to confront her former allies, the Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY, could spark a dramatic reunion or fracture. What follows after Crown Jewel would set the tone for the group’s future.
The Vision Welcomes A New Member
Seth Rollins has promised that The Vision will shape the industry’s future. With Bron Breakker already in the fold, the group may expand again at Crown Jewel. Tony D’Angelo, written off television months ago, has ties to Breakker both on and off-screen.
His addition would strengthen the faction, giving Rollins’ side the numbers advantage. It would also allow D’Angelo to evolve his character for the main roster, adding a fresh layer to the ongoing feud with Roman Reigns’ family.
John Cena’s Next Rival Emerges After AJ Styles Match
John Cena faces AJ Styles at Crown Jewel, and while the match promises to be competitive, Cena is expected to rebound with a victory after his Wrestlepalooza loss to Brock Lesnar. Following a respectful conclusion, his next challenger could strike.
Gunther, Rusev, or Solo Sikoa are the most likely names, but The Ring General feels like the strongest option. A post‑match attack from Gunther would set up a blockbuster clash, giving Cena a formidable opponent for the next chapter of his farewell run.