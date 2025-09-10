5 WWE Comebacks in 2025 That Could Rival AJ Lee’s Return and Shock the Wrestling World
These potential WWE returns in 2025 could send shockwaves through the wrestling universe—one name will stun you.
Karrion Kross – The Unstoppable Force Fans Refuse to Boo
Released from WWE on August 10, 2025, Kross left behind a roaring fanbase that cheered him despite his heel persona. His intense presence and unmatched crowd connection made him the top merchandise seller before his exit. Now dominating the independent scene, a WWE comeback would guarantee an arena-shaking ovation.
Samoa Joe – The NXT Legend Who Could Reignite Old Rivalries
Currently holding the AEW World Trios Championship, Joe’s contract, signed in March 2022, may be nearing its end. His WWE history is rich with standout feuds against Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns. A return could revive those rivalries and bring back the hard-hitting style fans loved.
Saraya – The Comeback That Could Set the Women’s Division Ablaze
Known to WWE fans as Paige, Saraya’s career was cut short in 2017 due to a severe neck injury. Since joining AEW in 2022, she’s proven her resilience, and with her contract expiring this September, the timing is perfect. A face-off with AJ Lee would be a dream match steeped in history and emotion.
Chris Jericho – The Master of Reinvention Who Always Delivers
From his 1999 debut against The Rock to his final WWE run in 2018, Jericho has constantly evolved, whether as Y2J, the man with ‘The List,’ or his darker heel persona. His legendary feuds with icons like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels still resonate. A 2025 return could be another career-defining chapter.
Claudio Castagnoli – The Swiss Superman Fans Still Miss
Once half of the beloved tag team The Bar with Sheamus, Castagnoli’s WWE tenure was marked by respect and consistency. Now in AEW since 2022, his contract status remains unclear. Should he return, a showdown with Sheamus would be a powerful mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling.