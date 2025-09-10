Image Credit : Getty

Before facing El Grande Americano on the latest RAW, AJ Styles delivered a fiery promo that raised eyebrows. In it, he hinted that someone within the company doesn’t want him around, a rare and bold statement for live TV.

Given his recent mid-card placement and feuds with rising stars like Karrion Kross and Dominik Mysterio, the comment felt like a subtle shot at his current standing in WWE.