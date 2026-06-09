5 Ways Seth Rollins Could Shake WWE RAW After The Vision’s Latest Championship Chaos
Seth Rollins has been wronged by The Vision, but his next moves could change WWE RAW forever.
Street Profits Alliance
Rollins could join forces with The Street Profits in their rematch against Bron Breakker and Austin Theory. His involvement might cost the new champions their gold and give him revenge for being robbed of the titles.
SummerSlam Shock With Montez Ford
With Angelo Dawkins absent, Rollins could partner with Montez Ford. This pairing could earn a World Tag Team Championship match at SummerSlam 2026, where Rollins might finally capture the straps himself.
Adam Pearce Suspension
The Vision’s repeated chaos on RAW has frustrated General Manager Adam Pearce. He could suspend the faction for their actions, punishing them and restoring order to the red brand.
Backstage Attack On Breakker And Theory
Seth Rollins, devastated after losing his King of the Ring chance, could retaliate with a brutal backstage assault on Breakker and Theory. This would force Pearce to book a tag team showdown with Montez Ford and Rollins against The Vision.
Creative Team’s Next Move
Triple H and WWE’s creative team now hold the cards. Their direction for Rollins could decide whether he regains momentum, challenges The Vision directly, or sets his sights on championship glory once again.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.