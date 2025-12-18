Nathan Lyon surpassed Glenn McGrath to become Australia's second-highest Test wicket-taker. He achieved this milestone during the third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval after taking the wickets of Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett.

Lyon Climbs Australia's All-Time Wicket-Takers List

Australian spin legend Nathan Lyon overtook compatriot and pace legend Glenn McGrath to become his team's second-highest wicket-taker of all time. Lyon achieved this upward movement in the charts during the third Ashes Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

During the 10th over of England's first innings, not long after skipper Pat Cummins had taken the first wicket, Lyon struck twice, first removing Ollie Pope for a 10-ball three and ending his over with a big wicket of Ben Duckett as he wasted another promising start.

In 141 Tests, Lyon has taken 564 wickets at an average of 30.09, with best figures of 8/50, with 26 four-fers, 24 five-fors and five ten-wicket hauls to his name. McGrath had 562 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64, with best figures of 8/24.

At the top of wicket-taking charts for Australia is late spin wizard Shane Warne, having taken 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41, with best figures of 8/71. He has 48 four-wicket hauls, 37 five-wicket hauls and 10 ten-wicket hauls to his name.

He has also overtaken McGrath to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. The former Aussie pace legend, who was in the commentary, had a hilarious reaction to Lyon breaking his record, aggressively lifting a chair and pretending to smash it or throw it somewhere. Glenn McGrath's reaction to Nathan Lyon passing him on the all-time Test wickets list was absolutely hilarious 🤣 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/1jTM06M8me — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2025

Ashes 2025: Day 2 Action

England in Trouble at Close of Play

At the end of the session, England was 59/3, with Joe Root (11*) and Harry Brook (6*) unbeaten. They trail by 312 runs.

Starc Shines Before Australia's Innings Wraps Up

Australia started day 2 at 326/8, with Nathan Lyon (0) and Mitchell Starc (33*). Starc started the day on a positive note for the Aussies, smashing two boundaries each against Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse. He reached his second fifty of the series in 73 balls, with eight fours, continuing a dream run in the series.

However, the partying did not last very long for the Aussies as Jofra Archer trapped Nathan Lyon plumb for a 35-ball 9. Australia was skittled out for 371 in 91.2 overs. Archer (5/53) was the star for England, while Brydon Carse and Will Jacks chipped in with two wickets. Josh Tongue got one.

Early Wickets Rattle England

England started their first innings on an aggressive note, with Duckett collecting four boundaries in the first four overs against Starc and skipper Pat Cummins. However, England's fortunes started taking a hit as Zak Crawley (9 in 19 balls) nicked it to Alex Carey, giving skipper Cummins a wicket. England was 37/1 in 7.4 overs.

Nathan Lyon struck twice in the ninth over, getting Ollie Pope caught by Josh Inglis for a 10-ball 3, continuing his flop run in the series and ended the over by cleaning up Duckett for a 30-ball 29, with five fours. England looked at all sorts of trouble at 42/3 in 10 overs.

England reached their 50-run mark in 12.4 overs as Joe Root and Harry Brook made sure England played out the rest of the session without any losses.

Day 1 Recap

Earlier, Aussies ended the proceedings on day one at 326/8, with Alex Carey (106 in 143 balls, with eight fours and a six) scoring his first Ashes ton after Aussies were down and out at 94/4. Usman Khawaja (82 in 126 balls, with 10 fours) marked a commendable return to the side with a knock consisting of crispy cuts and trademark slog sweeps.

Brief Scores

Brief Scores: Australia: 371 (Alex Carey 106, Usman Khawaja 82, Jofra Archer: 5/53) vs England: 59/3 (Ben Duckett 29, Joe Root 11*, Nathan Lyon 2/14). (ANI)

