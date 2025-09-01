Image Credit : Getty

Becky Lynch entered the Paris La Défense Arena to face Nikki Bella in full heel mode. She mocked Bella in promos, took personal jabs, and even crossed the line with an Ozzy Osbourne remark. Yet, when her music hit, the French crowd gave her a hero’s welcome.

Even throughout the match and after the victory, the reaction favored her over Bella. The issue wasn’t Lynch, it was WWE’s inability to build Nikki as a credible babyface. Their interactions on RAW were lopsided, with Lynch consistently outshining the Hall of Famer. With little emotional investment, the result felt backward: a heel champion drawing cheers against a flat babyface challenger.