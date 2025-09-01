Image Credit : Getty

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella came up short against Becky Lynch for the women’s Intercontinental Championship. But with The Man now aligned with The Vision, Nikki could look for unexpected backup. CM Punk, once a rival of John Cena, would be an ironic partner for her.

Together, they could bring veteran instincts to the fight, each targeting their own foes, Bella against Lynch and Punk against Seth Rollins. It wouldn’t need to be a long-term pact, just an alliance of convenience built around revenge.