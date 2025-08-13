Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins’ shocking tactics have set up a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins will defend against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, with Roman Reigns notably absent despite earlier speculation.

If the story unfolds as many expect, Reigns could still appear to cost Rollins the title. That interference could pave the way for Punk to reclaim the gold he’s been chasing, giving him the long-awaited crowning moment fans have anticipated.