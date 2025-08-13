5 Major Twists Expected as WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Promises Shocking Outcomes
WWE Clash in Paris 2025 could deliver jaw-dropping surprises with titles, careers, and allegiances on the line. Here are five bold scenarios fans might see.
CM Punk Eyes Redemption in Fatal Four-Way
Seth Rollins’ shocking tactics have set up a high-stakes Fatal Four-Way for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins will defend against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, with Roman Reigns notably absent despite earlier speculation.
If the story unfolds as many expect, Reigns could still appear to cost Rollins the title. That interference could pave the way for Punk to reclaim the gold he’s been chasing, giving him the long-awaited crowning moment fans have anticipated.
Naomi’s Exit Opens Door for Rhea Ripley
Naomi’s injury has forced her out of her scheduled Women’s World Championship defense against IYO SKY on RAW. She was also set to face Stephanie Vaquer at the premium live event, but with her sidelined for the foreseeable future, the match could shift dramatically.
WWE may turn to Rhea Ripley as the challenger for Vaquer, creating a huge opportunity for the Eradicator to finally secure the title she’s been chasing.
Cena’s Paris Match Spoiled by Brock Lesnar
John Cena’s farewell run in WWE takes him to France for a showdown with Logan Paul. After losing the Undisputed Title to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, Cena was blindsided by a returning Brock Lesnar’s F5.
That attack could be a preview of what’s to come in Paris, where Lesnar might interfere again. If the Beast costs Cena the match, it would set the stage for a blockbuster feud between the two before Cena hangs up his boots.
McIntyre Snatches Title From Cody Rhodes
Following SummerSlam, SmackDown hinted heavily at Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in Paris. The match alone is a marquee clash, but The Rock’s involvement could take it to another level.
If The Final Boss appears to help McIntyre win, crowning him as a new corporate champion, it would shock fans and set both men up for huge storylines going forward.
Randy Orton’s Heel Turn Ignites New Feuds
Randy Orton’s recent run has been without a clear direction. After teaming with Jelly Roll in a loss to Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam, his Paris role is still unknown.
Given the reaction he received in France last year, WWE is likely to feature him prominently. A heel turn in Paris could spark major feuds, bring back the ruthless Viper persona, and create fresh storylines for the months ahead.