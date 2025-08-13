Image Credit : Getty

At the peak of her career, Becky Lynch vacated the RAW Women’s Championship after learning she was pregnant. She gave birth to her daughter Roux in December 2020 and returned at SummerSlam 2021 in a surprise match against Bianca Belair, winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship in seconds.

Her “Big Time Becks” run that followed turned her heel and helped elevate Bianca to new heights. Lynch has spoken about how motherhood reshaped her life, yet she remains one of WWE’s most driven and successful stars.